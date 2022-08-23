The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rescheduled its decision on whether to approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposed by investment giant VanEck. The regulator pushed the deadline to make a decision on the proposed ETF by another 45-day period, until October 11. A decision was expected no earlier than August 27, nearly two months from the time the New York-based asset management firm submitted its application for the fund.

