Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Cboe names Interactive Brokers, Robinhood, tastytrade, among potential equity partners in crypto business
Besides the crypto spot and futures exchange and clearinghouse by ErisX, Cboe Digital plans to develop a benchmark data stream to help market participants evaluate the appropriateness of crypto execution prices. Cboe has announced a number of leading retail and institutional intermediaries, liquidity providers and brokers that may become equity...
financefeeds.com
Coinbase to launch ‘Nano’ ether futures contract via 6 brokers
Coinbase, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, is set to launch its second micro-sized cryptocurrency derivative product on August 29. Roughly two months after the launch of its ‘nano’ Bitcoin futures, Coinbase is bringing another level of diversification to cryptocurrency traders with a similar Ether futures contract. The move gives investors the opportunity to buy a contract linked to the price of one-tenth of ether.
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
financefeeds.com
Cowen Digital hires executives from Blockchain.com and Coinbase
“Cowen Digital sits at the intersection of traditional and decentralized finance, providing a trusted bridge between the two.”. Cowen Digital, the digital asset division of Cowen has hired top executives from leading names within the crypto industry, including Blockchain.com and Coinbase. The announced hires come as Cowen’s digital asset division...
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
VanEck tried twice before: SEC postpones decision on its third bitcoin ETF
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rescheduled its decision on whether to approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposed by investment giant VanEck. The regulator pushed the deadline to make a decision on the proposed ETF by another 45-day period, until October 11. A decision was expected no earlier than August 27, nearly two months from the time the New York-based asset management firm submitted its application for the fund.
financefeeds.com
Binance to help City of Busan, South Korea, launch its own crypto exchange
“By making Busan a blockchain-specialized city that is attracting worldwide attention, we will boost a new growth engine for the local economy and make it a global digital finance hub.”. Binance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Busan, South Korea, in which the city will...
Comments / 0