Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

radiokenai.com

City Of Kenai Agrees To Extend Restaurant Concession Agreement At Kenai Municipal Airport

The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution authorizing the city manager to extend the restaurant concession agreement in the Kenai Municipal Airport for an additional year. A resolution was initially passed in August 2018 for a restaurant concession agreement with the Brothers’ Café with an additional term of two years and an opportunity to extend for three successive one-year terms pending the approval from the City Council.
KENAI, AK
kbbi.org

Pierce resigns as Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced today that he’s resigning as mayor next month to focus full-time on his gubernatorial campaign. Pierce, a conservative from Sterling, is in his second term as mayor of the borough. He was first elected in 2017 and his current term didn’t end until late next year. He announced his resignation this morning on a conservative podcast and in a written statement posted to Facebook, and did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce Announces Resignation

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has announced that he will resign from office to focus on running for Governor of Alaska. This news comes after his campaign finished in the top four vote getters in the regular primary where the four automatically advance to the General Election in November, which will be determined through Ranked Choice Voting. Pierce had previously committed to stepping down after the August primary. Mayor Pierce’s resignation will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Mayor Charlie Pierce resigned due to workplace harassment situation, not to focus on gubernatorial campaign

Today, Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) Mayor Charlie Pierce announced he is resigning as mayor to focus on his campaign for governor. In a statement sent from the campaign, Pierce said he “announced today that he is stepping down as KPB Mayor and will focus full time on his campaign for Governor of Alaska. He had earlier committed to stepping down after the August Primary.”
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
kbbi.org

Nikiski farm cultivates cherry-growing experiment

Michael O’Brien likes a challenge. That’s why O’Brien Garden and Trees in Nikiski is what he calls an experimental farm — he tries out different varieties of fruits until he figures out what works. “Once I succeed, as my children always say: ‘Dad, you just figured...
NIKISKI, AK
kbbi.org

Friday Evening 8-26-22

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced that he's resigning; petitioners in Nikiski are moving forward with plans for a local planning commission; ADF&G announces commercial kelp harvest regs. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

Distressed Boater Rescued On Kenai River Near City Of Kenai Dock

The Kenai Public Dispatch Center received a 911 call for a boater in distress on the Kenai River near the City of Kenai Dock. The call came in on Wednesday just before 9:00 p.m. The Kenai Fire Department responded to the call for service to find an approximately 20-foot fiberglass...
KENAI, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska State Troopers: Kenai car chase leads to brief stand-off

Kenai, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska State Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle which led to a stand-off. At 1:21 a.m. on Friday, Alaska State Troopers pursued Joshwa Milette in the area of Beaver Loop Road and Kenai Spur Highway after Milette was reported as a REDDI. Milette eluded...
alaskasnewssource.com

Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Floatplane pilot Eric Lee feels that the dangerous incident he experienced in Halibut Cove earlier this week should be investigated by law enforcement. Lee owns Alaska Ultimate Safaris in Homer and had his plane intentionally circled at close proximity by a boater in Halibut Cove as...
HOMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Videos posted on social media show a scary encounter between a boat and a floatplane in Halibut Cove near Homer on Tuesday. In the videos, a floatplane can be seen moving through the water when a boat appears and starts to make tight circles around the plane. The boat looks as if it is trying to block the floatplane, and several passes appear dangerously close.
HOMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man flees troopers and refused to surrender, troopers say

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested after fleeing troopers and refusing to surrender in the area of Beaver Loop Road and Kenai Spur Highway Friday. Shortly after 1:20 a.m., troopers attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Joshwa Milette after he was reported for driving dangerously, according to an Alaska State Troopers online dispatch.
News Break
Politics
radiokenai.com

SoHi Offense Proves Unstoppable In 55-26 Win Over West Valley

Eight offensive possessions and eight touchdowns for the Soldotna Stars offense as the Stars overpowered West Valley 55-26 in Division II football on Friday at SoHi’s Justin Maile Field. SoHi 55 – West Valley 26. The Stars improved to 3-0 on the regular season with a third, dominating...
SOLDOTNA, AK

