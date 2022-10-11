ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Resident season 6: next episode, teaser, cast and everything we know

By Sarabeth Pollock
 2 days ago

The theme for The Resident season 6 appears to be "defiance is the best medicine," according to the tagline for the upcoming season of Fox’s fast-paced medical drama.

If the show has taught us anything over the years, it’s to expect the unexpected. The doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital have seen love and loss, horrible disasters and incredible miracles. There’s a lot to look forward to in the new season as the doctors find themselves at a crossroads in their personal lives as much as their professional lives.

Here’s everything we know about The Resident season 6.

The Resident season 6 episode guide

The next episode of The Resident is titled "It Won't Be Like This for Long" and it will air on Tuesday, October 11.

Keep track of all your favorite episodes of The Resident season 6 right here:

The Resident season 6 episode 1: "Two Hearts"
Airdate: September 20, 2022
"When Padma's pregnancy takes a dangerous turn, the doctors come together to find a solution and turn to Ian to perform a miracle; Conrad makes a decision regarding his love life and Devon leads his own clinical trials at Chastain."

The Resident season 6 episode 2: "Peek and Shriek"
Airdate: September 27, 2022
"The high-stakes gubernatorial election results in violence at the polls, causing multiple victims to arrive at Chastain; Conrad finds common ground with an aggressive patient, helping lead to a diagnosis for his outbursts."

The Resident season 6 episode 3: "One Bullet"
Airdate: October 4, 2022
"When a gunshot victim comes into the emergency room, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case; Ian is faced with a mandatory drug test; Padma prepares for her caesarean section."

The Resident season 6 episode 4: "It Won't Be Like This for Long"
Airdate: October 11, 2022
"Ian is faced with performing a surgery on a Jane Doe neonatal intensive care unit patient while he continues to struggle with his personal issues; Conrad asks Devon to cover his shift so he can spend a day at home with an anxious Gigi."

When is The Resident season 6 release date?

The Resident returned for its sixth season on Tuesday, September 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. The medical drama kicks off Tuesday nights as the lead-in for the only new series on Fox this fall, the country music drama Monarch starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins.

A release date for The Resident season 6 has not yet been announced for the UK but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more information. The Resident season 5 is available to watch in the UK exclusively on Sky Witness.

Who is in The Resident season 6 cast?

TV Insider revealed the key art for The Resident season 6 and the poster features a look at the cast. This gives us a pretty good sense of who’s sticking around Chastain Memorial Hospital in the new season.

  • Matt Czuzhry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins
  • Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh
  • Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell
  • Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss
  • Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin
  • Jessica Lucas as Dr. Billie Sutton
  • Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi
  • Andrew McCarthy as Dr. Ian Sullivan
  • Kaley Ronayne as Dr. Cade Sullivan

It’s worth noting that both Kaley Ronayne and Andrew McCarthy were both promoted to series regulars for season 6.

What is The Resident season 6 about?

" The Resident continues to shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health."

Season 5 saw Conrad facing life without his beloved wife Nic and raising their daughter as a single dad. But now that he’s dating, he’s found himself in a love triangle between Billie and Cade.

Elsewhere, Kit and Randolph got engaged and Devon and Leela were newly reunited. We’ll have to tune in to find out how their stories evolve in season 6.

Is there a trailer for The Resident season 6?

Here's the first look at what's coming to The Resident season 6!

How to watch The Resident season 6

The Resident is available in the US on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a streaming service like YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV or FuboTV .

While we don’t have a release date for The Resident season 6 in the UK, fans can catch up on season 5 on Sky Witness.

