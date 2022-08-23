ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points

Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
Benzinga

Looking To Trade Tesla Stock Following 20-1 Split? Here's An Updated Chart

Bullish traders want to see the long-term cup-and-handle pattern dominate Tesla's chart. Bears are hoping the head-and-shoulder pattern plays out for a 10% drop. Tesla, Inc TSLA Inc was trading mostly flat on Thursday following a 3-1 stock split. The split brought shares of the electric vehicle giant down from Wednesday’s closing price of $891.29 to a split-adjusted price of $297.09.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.38% to 33,094.64 while the NASDAQ rose 1.23% to 12,584.52. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.93% to 4,179.10. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
FOXBusiness

Lowe's, Target earnings, retail sales and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. A busy week for retail earnings will put extra focus on the government’s July retail sales report. RETAIL SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending to inch up 0.1% month-over-month, well below June’s stronger-than-expected increase...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Fed Chair Powell

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade ahead of Powell’s speech. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET at the central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium. Investors are awaiting earnings results from JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS. Data on international...
Benzinga

Workday, JinkoSolar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 guidance. Ulta Beauty shares gained 3% to $431.79 in the pre-market trading session.
Agriculture Online

Beef prices lowest since May 20; hog volatility picks up

The technical action was positive yesterday for live cattle, but the market does not seem to have the bullish demand factors to spark a resumption of the uptrend just yet. It remains technically overbought; the USDA report Friday was clearly bearish showing short-term supply above the range of estimates; and beef prices have fallen to their lowest level since May 20. Without a quick turn higher in beef prices, speculative long liquidation selling is a threat.
investing.com

F&O Stock Hits ‘20% Upper Circuit’ and the Rally has ‘Just Started’!

The Indian markets are depicting a seesaw move in today’s session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index currently trading flat at 15,555 by 3:05 PM IST. While the Nifty Private Bank index is up 1.45% to 20,100, one of its constituents is making strides in this sector with its once-in-a-while rally.
biztoc.com

Stocks Up Amid Countdown to Powell, China Stimulus: Markets Wrap

Europe's Stoxx 600 and US futures pushed higher in the wake of positive closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. Hong Kong led gains in Asia after a delayed start to trading there due to a storm. China stepped up stimulus with a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of measures.
Benzinga

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Surge Ahead Of Jackson Hole Symposium

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starting today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.
The Associated Press

Wild week for Peloton shares as earlier gains erased

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton shares are on a wild ride this week, running up 20% Wednesday on a new partnership with Amazon only to erase those gains at the opening bell Thursday after quarterly losses for the connected exercise equipment maker topped $1.2 billion. The loss, in a quarter loaded with restructuring and other charges, means that the company’s annual loss for the fiscal year were an astronomical $2.8 billion. Losses are growing faster than expected and sales slumped 28% compared with last year when many people were still sheltered at home and staying out of gyms. Peloton Interactive Inc. is a company in transition, attempting to achieve reliable free cash flow growth with sales falling and competition growing. Peloton’s early roaring success drew in competitors who peeled away customers by selling cheaper bicycles and exercise equipment. High-end gyms also jumped into the game, offering virtual classes that once were Peloton’s biggest draw.
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
