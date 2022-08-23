Read full article on original website
The stock market just flashed a technical signal suggesting more upside ahead, but investors shouldn't chase the rally, Fairlead Strategies says
The S&P 500's upside move in recent weeks was confirmed with a minor breakout on Monday, according to Fairlead Strategies. The breakout suggests that the S&P 500 could jump another 4% from current levels to 4,270. But investors shouldn't chase the rally just yet as the Volatility Index shows signs...
zycrypto.com
Bullish Outlook For ETH As Active Addresses Soar Past 600,000
Ethereum has roused mixed expectations in the markets of late. The second largest crypto asset fell to $1,701 today. This decline follows an encouraging comeback of the asset put up against the bears that began on July 18. Despite the price drop, a new bullish metric has surfaced for ETH – daily active addresses have risen above 600k for the first time since May.
kitco.com
Bitcoin price chops below $22K as traders remain risk-off ahead of Jackson Hole
Bitcoin bulls continue to have problems mounting a challenge to bearish resistance at $22,000, which has led to...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases With Jackson Hole Conference In Focus
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference. The S&P 500 recovered on Wednesday after losing ground in the prior three sessions amid renewed rate-hike concerns and energy crisis in Europe. The index has also rebounded 13% versus its mid-June low level. Shares...
kitco.com
BTC price holds support at $21,500, but analysts warn that the overall trend is bearish
Bitcoin (BTC) and the wider crypto market experienced slight gains on Wednesday, as a relatively uneventful day on...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool
The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday
Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
NASDAQ
JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover
JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) shares closed today at 1.0% above its 52 week low of $12.06, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently down 53.8% year-to-date, down 57.1% over the past 12 months, and down 58.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.9%, and the S&P 500 fell 3.0%.
NASDAQ
NOW Inc Shares Climb 5.0% Past Previous 52-Week High - Market Mover
NOW Inc (DNOW) shares closed 5.0% higher than its previous 52 week high, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently up 38.8% year-to-date, up 59.5% over the past 12 months, and up 2.4% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.9%, and the S&P 500 fell 3.0%.
Could Jackson Hole Be A Bullish Catalyst?
Volatility remains low in the crypto market, as investors are bracing for tomorrow’s critical Jackson Hole speech. This is an annual symposium, held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and attended by central bankers, finance ministers, academics, and financial market participants from around the world. Central bankers, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, will be making comments on economic policy.
CNET
Today's Mortgage Rates for Aug. 23, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Soars Higher
A variety of notable mortgage rates increased today. There's been a staggering gain in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates cruised higher as well. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Shares Rose Today Ahead of Its Stock Split
Elon Musk thinks the company could ultimately have as many as 12 Gigafactories. Some of that growth has already been built into the share price. The upcoming stock split doesn't change anything about Tesla's valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cisco, BJ's Wholesale, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Cisco Systems — Shares of the networking equipment producer jumped 5.8%. The company reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday that beat estimates. Cisco also provided a better-than-expected forecast for 2023. Bed Bath & Beyond — The latest favored meme...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 24, 2022 | 30-year fixed rates inch up ahead of Fed speech
Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates have been gradually increasing this week. Rates had remained relatively low throughout most of August. But as the market tries to predict the path the Federal Reserve will take in addressing inflation, rates have become elevated again. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak...
Apple could soar more than 30% as its outperformance against the broader stock market provides a bullish setup, BofA says
Apple stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 amid the rally from the mid-June bottom. That relative strength sets the stock up for more gains ahead, according to Bank of America. BofA sees potential for Apple to trade to the $230s, representing potential upside of more than 30%. The most...
Investor Sentiment Improves With Powell's Speech In Focus
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the CNN Money Fear and Greed index remaining in the "neutral" zone. Investor are now awaiting speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium. Powell is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET in Wyoming. Dollar General Corporation DG reported...
US Futures Point To Lackluster Start As Fed Official Kashkari's Hawkish Comments Aggravate Rate Hike Fears
U.S. index futures are flatlining on Wednesday following three straight sessions of clocking losses. On Tuesday, the major averages closed lower as investors digested some weak Main Street data and an oil rally that took the commodity to near a 2-week high. The market opened slightly lower and cut its losses in early trading as weak housing and regional manufacturing data raised hopes of less aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Dow, S&P 500 Record Gains; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 33,066.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 12,549.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.68% to 4,168.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by...
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock: 3 Reasons to Be Bearish After Earnings
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NVDA 4.01%) and...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Surge Ahead Of Jackson Hole Symposium
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starting today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.
