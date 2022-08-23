Shoppers Say It’s ‘Ridiculous’ How Well These Retinol Eye Masks Work

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know some people who have skincare routines featuring 10 or more steps, while we know others who simply prefer to cleanse and moisturize — and that’s it. Ultimately, what works for you is going to be the best routine, no matter how many products are involved. We will say, however, that there is one little “ extra ” we think everyone should have in their beauty arsenal.

We’re talking about eye masks. You don’t have to use them all the time, but they will come in major handy on mornings of special occasions or after extremely long and exhausting days. Of course, their anti-aging properties are also a huge bonus. The Shiseido Benefiance ones , specifically, are incredible!

Get the Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask (6-Pack) at Amazon ! Also available in a 12-pack at Nordstrom !

These concentrated eye mask patches are made to reduce the appearance of wrinkles thanks to ingredients like retinol, chlorella extract, mukurossi extract and gambir extract. They may also help refine texture and build up your skin’s resilience, and shoppers say they’re perfect for de-puffing the under-eye area. We love a quick way to brighten up tired eyes!

These eye masks are made of a stretchy material so they can conform perfectly to your eye area — or even your laugh lines. You can even wear two pairs at once to focus on both areas! Just apply to clean skin, leaving them on for 15 minutes as you lie in bed, watch TV, work or even drive to the store. Discard when time is up and lightly massage any remaining serum into the skin!

These J-beauty eye masks have been dermatologist-tested and ophthalmologist-tested, designed to provide both immediate and long-term results without any downsides. Reviewers absolutely love them. One shopper even said, “It’s a little ridiculous how 15 minutes after putting these puppies on my eyes, my wrinkles and my pores shrink to almost nothing”!

Other reviewers say their eye area is now “lineless” and that they love how the serum isn’t greasy so they can confidently apply it just before doing their makeup. One said even after a late night out drinking, their eyes looked “not only rested but also 20 years younger” thanks to these Shiseido patches . Adding them to cart…now!

