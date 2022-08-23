ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcola, MO

KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a recipe to save time on breakfast for school mornings. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a standard-sized muffin tin, spray each muffin cup and line it with one slice of deli ham. Equally, portion the whipped eggs into each up on top of the ham. Next, add shredded hash browns and sprinkle each cup with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven until eggs are firm. Breakfast cups can be eaten immediately or frozen for future use. To reheat frozen breakfast cups, place them on a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 90 seconds.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What new stores are coming to the Battlefield Mall?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall: Kendra Scott – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women Yan’s Sushi and Grill – Restaurant Pepper Palace – […]
BATTLEFIELD, MO
KYTV

Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inadvertently used a photo that was published without proper permission of the photographer. The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead

Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

What drought? Dust Bowl was historic

Modern dry spell can’t compare with Dust Bowl says local who lived through it. Drought has hit Lawrence County hard this summer. Most of the county is currently experiencing a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, and two weeks earlier, the county was hit with extreme drought. Temperatures in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, combined with a lack of rainfall, caused several corn crops to fail and also took a toll on pastures where cattle normally graze.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Don’t get scammed with concert tickets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Surely you’ve heard Garth Brooks is coming to the Ozarks. On October 1, Brooks will open the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning on Ticketmaster. Consumer groups report an uptick...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Buc-ee's to break ground in Springfield; nonprofit sues to block new homeless law

Gov. Mike Parson has asked lawmakers to return to Jefferson City after Labor Day to consider a $700 million income tax cut, and an anti-drug activist wants a judge to block marijuana legalization from the state's November ballot. Meanwhile, a Southern gas station and convenience store is making its Missouri debut in Springfield. Below is your Tuesday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

MSHP cancels silver alert after 75-year-old in Warsaw is found

WARSAW, Mo. — UPDATE: Roy Gene Adair has been located and is safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 75-year-old is missing in Warsaw, Missouri. MSHP issued a Silver Alert for Roy Gene Adair, 75, on Thursday. Troopers say Adair was last seen asleep around midnight Wednesday at...
WARSAW, MO
KOLR10 News

First Missouri Buc-ee’s breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The highly anticipated Buc-ee’s convenient store and gas station broke ground off of Mulroy Road northeast of Springfield. “We don’t have much here on this side of the north side of the interstate,” Councilman Abe McGull said. “Not only is this location ideal for them off the interstate I-44, but it’s ideally […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]

