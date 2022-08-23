Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Yardbarker
Report: Cardinals expected to pursue Cubs C Wilson Contreras this winter
A doomsday scenario may be unfolding for Chicago Cubs fans. Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reported on Sunday that the St. Louis Cardinals checked in on Cubs catcher Willson Contreras at the trade deadline and are expected to talk with him this winter. The 30-year-old Contreras can become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yardbarker
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes
When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Yardbarker
Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?
Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres' Josh Hader Gives Up Six Runs In Loss to Royals
San Diego Padres' reliever Josh Hader's struggles continued Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. With his team trailing 9-6, Hader entered the game in relief in the top of the eighth inning, tasked with the job of keeping the game relatively close. It may not have been a nail-biter of a game, but with the Padres' star-studded lineup, the club was still within striking distance.
Yardbarker
Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark
Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
Yardbarker
A’s defeat Yanks in 11th on walk-off error
Shea Langeliers raced home from second base on DJ LeMahieu's throwing error with two outs in the 11th inning Saturday night, allowing the host Oakland Athletics to record a 3-2 walk-off win over the New York Yankees. The Yankees finished with just one hit. Their winning streak ended at five.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant
Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
