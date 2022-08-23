Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Who Is Calling The Dodgers Game On Peacock Against Marlins?
UPDATE (Aug. 28, 9 a.m. PT): Dontrelle Willis was not among the analysts calling the game on Peacock between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Gabby Sanchez joined Jason Benetti and Tommy Hutton in the broadcast booth. When MLB announced a streaming rights agreement earlier this year, the Los...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
Yardbarker
Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?
Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant
Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
Report: Arte Moreno has been looking to sell Angels for 'upwards of two months'
The Angels appear set for a major shake-up, as owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday he’d retained financial advisors to explore a potential sale of the franchise. The news came as a surprise publicly, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Moreno had planned to look into selling the team for a while before making the announcement. One source tells Rosenthal a sale has been under consideration for upwards of two months.
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yardbarker
Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark
Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
Yardbarker
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes
When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez's new mega contract comes with an interesting feature included
The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history. “Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of what’s to...
Yardbarker
Do the Cubs Have the NL's Best Bullpen?
Despite hosting one of baseball's worst pitching staffs, the Chicago Cubs have somehow managed to cobble together a bullpen worthy of praise. With players like Rowan Wick, Brandon Hughes and Michael Rucker settling into new roles since the departure of their veteran arms at the trade deadline, the Cubs are continuing a trend set in mid-July.
Yardbarker
One Baltimore Orioles fan is ready to give young catcher Adley Rutschman a hugh honor already
Adley Rutschman already appears to be a budding superstar for the Baltimore Orioles. So much so, in fact, that some are willing to skip the formalities and enshrine him in franchise history already. Tim Leonard of MASN shared a funny photo on Friday of the Orioles’ retired number monuments at...
Yardbarker
Yankees have a big roster decision to make ahead of the playoffs
The New York Yankees trampled over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, 13–4. After winning three consecutive games with a 4–2 scoreline, the Yankees’ offense finally exploded, thanks to the return of Giancarlo Stanton. Despite an inefficient rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Stanton made an impact...
Dodgers 2023 Schedule: Yankees Come to Dodger Stadium in Early June
With the release of the Dodgers’ 2023 schedule on Wednesday, there’s a lot to be excited about as the Dodgers hopefully look to defend their 2022 World Series title. It’s always big news when the New York Yankees come to town. The Yankees, like the Dodgers, have a nationwide fanbase, so you can find fans of the Bombers wherever you go. You can also find plenty of people who despise the Yankees, so there’s passion on both sides wherever they go.
Yardbarker
A’s defeat Yanks in 11th on walk-off error
Shea Langeliers raced home from second base on DJ LeMahieu's throwing error with two outs in the 11th inning Saturday night, allowing the host Oakland Athletics to record a 3-2 walk-off win over the New York Yankees. The Yankees finished with just one hit. Their winning streak ended at five.
