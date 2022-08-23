ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Writers Room: Matthew West Shares His Songwriting Focus

Years ago, I whispered a one-sentence prayer just before walking on stage: “God, turn my songs into arrows.” I wasn’t sure why (maybe I had just seen the movie Braveheart), but I had this image in my mind of songs flying into the audience one after another. An arrow has a finite focus, and when shot by an expert marksman, it hits the bullseye of the desired target. My desired target was the heart of someone in that crowd who needed a message of hope, a reason to rejoice, freedom to believe in second chances, or comfort in the middle of grief. Looking back, that one-line whispered prayer was this songwriter’s hope that a lyric or melody might leave someone thinking, “I needed that. That song was for me.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Iron & Wine Reimagines Lori McKenna’s ‘That’s How You Know’ Ahead of New Covers EP [LISTEN]

Indie-folk heavyweight Sam Beam, better known by his stage moniker Iron & Wine, has put his own spin on four songs penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. Recorded at Memphis' historic Sam Phillips Studios with production from Matt Ross-Spang, Iron & Wine’s new EP Lori came to life in March 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions began to decrease across the country. He recruited Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the innovative indie-pop outfit Finom to help reimagine his favorite cuts from McKenna's lengthy songbook.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy