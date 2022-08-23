Read full article on original website
Jamey Johnson & Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Waylon Jennings’ “Luckenbach, Texas” Is Pure & Simple Country Music Perfection
At a benefit show in Nashville at 3rd and Lindsley back in 2020, two country powerhouses in Chris Stapleton and Jamey Johnson teamed up for a rendition of Waylon Jennings’ hit “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love).”. They gave it a bit of a soulful, bluesy...
‘American Idol’ Stars Noah Thompson, Huntergirl Announce Co-Headlining Tour
After finishing American Idol‘s 20th season as its top two stars, country music singers HunterGirl, or Hunter Wolconowski, and Noah Thompson are rejoining to co-headline their own tour. And we have all the information about the upcoming dates below. According to Taste of Country, the American Idol stars’ headlining...
Writers Room: Matthew West Shares His Songwriting Focus
Years ago, I whispered a one-sentence prayer just before walking on stage: “God, turn my songs into arrows.” I wasn’t sure why (maybe I had just seen the movie Braveheart), but I had this image in my mind of songs flying into the audience one after another. An arrow has a finite focus, and when shot by an expert marksman, it hits the bullseye of the desired target. My desired target was the heart of someone in that crowd who needed a message of hope, a reason to rejoice, freedom to believe in second chances, or comfort in the middle of grief. Looking back, that one-line whispered prayer was this songwriter’s hope that a lyric or melody might leave someone thinking, “I needed that. That song was for me.”
Iron & Wine Reimagines Lori McKenna’s ‘That’s How You Know’ Ahead of New Covers EP [LISTEN]
Indie-folk heavyweight Sam Beam, better known by his stage moniker Iron & Wine, has put his own spin on four songs penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. Recorded at Memphis' historic Sam Phillips Studios with production from Matt Ross-Spang, Iron & Wine’s new EP Lori came to life in March 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions began to decrease across the country. He recruited Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the innovative indie-pop outfit Finom to help reimagine his favorite cuts from McKenna's lengthy songbook.
John Rich reflects on rise to fame, shares hints of cowboy wisdom: 'Be willing to bleed' for your dreams
The message of inspiration and ambition in country music legend John Rich's cowboy wisdom took viewers back to the early days of his career during his recent "Tucker Carlson Today" interview on Fox Nation. Rich told viewers about the importance of following their dreams and working hard to find happiness,...
'Monarch' star Trace Adkins had doctors 'fuse' detached finger after drilling accident so he could play guitar
There's no doubt Trace Adkins is dedicated to country music. The 60-year-old musician, who is set to portray Albie Roman in his first starring television role on the new FOX drama "Monarch," recalled telling doctors exactly how to reattach his finger after he cut off his pinky during a drilling accident.
