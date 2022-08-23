ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

One Injured During Shooting in Conway

One person was injured during a shooting Saturday afternoon in Conway. The incident happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. The injured person was transported to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue. No further information is available but anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department.
One in Custody Following Assault in Myrtle Beach

One person is in custody after an assault at a Myrtle Beach Hotel. Myrtle Beach Police say the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Boulevard. Officers say they found a victim when they arrived on the scene. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected at a later time.
Two Dead After Shooting at Apartment Complex in Florence

Two people are dead after a suspected murder suicide at an apartment complex in Florence yesterday. Police responded to Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road around 7 p.m. According to Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt, a woman died at the scene and as the situation unfolded, the suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment where he was later found dead by officers. The Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the scene. No other information and the names of the victim nor the suspect have been released.
