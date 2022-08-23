Two people are dead after a suspected murder suicide at an apartment complex in Florence yesterday. Police responded to Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road around 7 p.m. According to Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt, a woman died at the scene and as the situation unfolded, the suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment where he was later found dead by officers. The Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the scene. No other information and the names of the victim nor the suspect have been released.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO