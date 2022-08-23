ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports

Rams-Bengals fight: Aaron Donald swings helmet during 'melee' at joint practice, punches thrown per reports

A major fight broke out between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams players Thursday during a joint-practice between the two NFL teams, according to reporters in attendance. The incident was reportedly sparked when things got heated between Bengals tackle La'el Collins and Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, leading to a swarm of players getting involved in what was described as a "melee" with punches thrown.
247Sports

Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future

Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman visits Pats-Raiders practice in Vegas

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their set of joint practice sessions on Tuesday, and they did so with the presence of special guest Julian Edelman.The retired (for now?) wide receiver was on the field as a visitor in Henderson, Nevada, when the two teams hit the practice field to get in some work together ahead of their final preseason game on Friday night.It's no wonder why Edelman was a welcomed guest at the practice session, as he means a great deal to both head coaches. Bill Belichick drafted the Kent State quarterback as...
247Sports

SEC head coach says Devin Leary has 'Josh Allen arm talent'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.
247Sports

New York Jets WR Denzel Mims requests trade, agent says ex-Baylor star 'does not have a future' with franchise

New York Jets receiver and former Baylor football star Denzel Mims requested a trade from the franchise approaching his third season in the league, according to multiple reports. Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, sent a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport contending that his client is not getting a fair chance to have a significant role in the Jets offense entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh.
247Sports

Rayshon Luke ready to make an impact

It only takes one look at Rayshon Luke on the football field to know why he is called Speedy and it’s a nickname he has now had for quite a while. "I got it when I was seven,” Luke said. “My first ever practice, first ever anything, my coach told me I was the fastest guy on the team and we have to make you a name. He said Speedy and I was seven, so I was just like okay. I’m 18 now and it’s still with me, so it’s pretty special.”
247Sports

Packers trading Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville

In an effort to trim their roster down to 80 players by the league-mandated deadline of 3 p.m. CT, the Green Bay Packers are trading offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. One of two sixth-round picks...
247Sports

Mike Martz: Justin Fields' NFL career in jeopardy with 'horrendous' Chicago Bears offense

Chicago Bears fans should brace for an excruciating season on offense in 2022, former offensive coordinator Mike Martz warns. Martz, who was with Chicago from 2010-11 and is perhaps best known for his success as the offensive coordinator and later the head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams, expects the futility of the 2022 Bears offense to rival that of the winless 2008 Detroit Lions as Chicago enters its first full season with former Ohio State star Justin Fields at starting quarterback.
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Vols season preview, defense

Looking for discussion on the Tennessee defense heading into the 2022 season?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of The Internets to preview Tennessee’s defense heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports

Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from NFL after four seasons

Calling football his “Plan B,” former UCF star and NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced Wednesday that he will retire from football. Griffin, who turned 27 earlier this summer, played in parts of three NFL seasons before spending last season with the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The Dolphins released him Oct. 19.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft with One Preseason Game to Go

CLEVELAND, Ohio– You know what time it is Cleveland Browns fans. It is Wednesday, which means it is time for The OBR’s weekly 2023 NFL Mock Draft as the Browns look to continue through the preseason and inch closer to the regular season. Thus far through the first two preseasons, the roster has kind of revealed itself as expected as well.
247Sports

Fantastic 47: No. 13, Jakeem Grant

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level as Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
