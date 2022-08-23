Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges
Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability
Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
Arkansas watching Cincinnati quarterback battle
The Cincinnati football team left Camp Higher Ground last week and has turned its attention to next Saturday's season-opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The biggest.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska
For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
Listen: Betting advice on Ohio State-Notre Dame game (Biddle & Scotty Vegas on The Fan)
Want to hear even more discussion about Saturday's Notre Dame at Ohio State game? Well, you came to the right place. On Sunday's On The Money show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan, hosts Dave Biddle and Scotty Vegas analyzed the matchup, including betting advice. The Buckeyes are favored by 17 points and the over/under is 58.5 points. You can listen to the segment here:
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension
LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
An early look at LSU football's season opening opponent Florida State
The Mike Norvell era has not gotten off to the start that many Florida State Seminoles fans have wanted, but honestly this team has the makings to be the best yet for this regime. Both offense and defense have some new faces, but the offense should be the grouping that looks the most different.
What's Bruin Show - 2022 UCLA Football Preview
In this episode of WBS, we preview the UCLA offense and defense as we approach the start of the 2022 season.
Projecting Georgia's 2022 depth chart on defense entering Week 1
Not long after the confetti fell inside Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, the Georgia Bulldogs turned their attention to 2022 and chasing similar success as they had throughout most of last season. The work since January has no doubt been arduous for the Dawgs, but the good news is the end of the offseason is squarely in sight.
NFL 'Noles Preseason Week 3 Concludes: Now time for the cuts
NFL Preseason Week 3 action concluded on Sunday. Here is a look at the results for former Florida State Seminoles starting with Sunday's action:. Jets: Defensive end Jermaine Johnson played 18 snaps on defense and six on special teams. Linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen had a team-leading eight tackles, all solo. He played 25 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams. Safety Lamarcus Joyner started. He was in on a tackle. He played eight defensive snaps.
Final countdown: Numbers show Scott Frost's Nebraska days are numbered
Scott Frost says he has seen this movie before, but the problem is he doesn't seem to remember how it ends. The Nebraska coach lost a close game once again in Week 0, but the 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland is perhaps the most inexplicable of his five seasons leading the Cornhuskers. It's also why it is so much easier today to blame him and not an unlucky bounce or an assistant coach (or five) for the program's twelfth straight loss in a game decided by single digits.
247Sports
Sam Darnold injury: Carolina Panthers QB carted off during preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills
The Carolina Panthers' quarterback depth might have taken a hit Friday night when backup quarterback Sam Darnold was carted off the field after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against the Buffalo Bills during NFL preseason action. Darnold released a pass under pressure and was taken down by Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer on the play that the injury happened. Ian Rapoport later reported that Darnold "is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial evaluation" and that the quarterback will undergo an MRI on Saturday.
247Sports
