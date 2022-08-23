ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges

Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability

Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska

For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension

LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Projecting Georgia's 2022 depth chart on defense entering Week 1

Not long after the confetti fell inside Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, the Georgia Bulldogs turned their attention to 2022 and chasing similar success as they had throughout most of last season. The work since January has no doubt been arduous for the Dawgs, but the good news is the end of the offseason is squarely in sight.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

NFL 'Noles Preseason Week 3 Concludes: Now time for the cuts

NFL Preseason Week 3 action concluded on Sunday. Here is a look at the results for former Florida State Seminoles starting with Sunday's action:. Jets: Defensive end Jermaine Johnson played 18 snaps on defense and six on special teams. Linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen had a team-leading eight tackles, all solo. He played 25 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams. Safety Lamarcus Joyner started. He was in on a tackle. He played eight defensive snaps.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Final countdown: Numbers show Scott Frost's Nebraska days are numbered

Scott Frost says he has seen this movie before, but the problem is he doesn't seem to remember how it ends. The Nebraska coach lost a close game once again in Week 0, but the 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland is perhaps the most inexplicable of his five seasons leading the Cornhuskers. It's also why it is so much easier today to blame him and not an unlucky bounce or an assistant coach (or five) for the program's twelfth straight loss in a game decided by single digits.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Sam Darnold injury: Carolina Panthers QB carted off during preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Carolina Panthers' quarterback depth might have taken a hit Friday night when backup quarterback Sam Darnold was carted off the field after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against the Buffalo Bills during NFL preseason action. Darnold released a pass under pressure and was taken down by Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer on the play that the injury happened. Ian Rapoport later reported that Darnold "is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial evaluation" and that the quarterback will undergo an MRI on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
