Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls, 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Fairgrounds Grandstand, Allentown Fair. Dropkick Murphys is an American Celtic punk band founded in 1996 in Quincy, Mass. Singer and bassist Ken Casey is the band’s only original member. Other members include drummer Matt Kelly, singer Al Barr, guitarist James Lynch, multi-instrumentalist Tim Brennan and multi-instrumentalist Jeff DaRosa. The band is known for its loud, energetic live shows. The 2004 single, “Tessie,” was the band’s first mainstream hit. The band’s album, “The Warrior’s Code“ (2005), included the song, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” featured in the film, ”The Departed” (2006). Other albums include “The Meanest of Times” (2007), featuring the single, “The State of Massachusetts.” “Going Out in Style” (2011) debuted at No. 6, giving the band its highest-charting album to date. “Signed and Sealed in Blood” (2013) featured the single, “The Season’s Upon Us,” a Christmas song, and the single, “Rose Tattoo.” “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory” (2017) rose to No. 2 on the Billboard charts. “Turn Up That Dial” was released in 2021. The album, “This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” is to be released Sept. 30.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO