Read full article on original website
Related
lvpnews.com
Sandra L. Thomas
Sandra L. Thomas, 76, of Northampton, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife the late William L. Thomas. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Ellen (Smith) Roth and the late William Roth. She was a nurse at the state hospital and provided nursing...
lvpnews.com
Ronald E. Markulics
Ronald E. Markulics, 81, of Allentown, died Aug. 19, 2022, at ProMedica, ManorCare Health Services, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Ida Elaine (Jenkins) Markulics. Born in Bath, he was a son of the late Frank Markulics and the late Dora (Hescox) Markulics. He was a Hospitalman E-3...
lvpnews.com
Sharon L. Heffelfinger
Sharon L. Heffelfinger, 77, of Northampton, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Luther Crest Personal Care, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Freddie D. Heffelfinger. She was a daughter of the late Edgar M. Beidleman and the late Charlotte (Moore) Beidleman. She was a 1963 graduate of Northampton High...
lvpnews.com
Marilyn L. Seyfried
Marilyn L. Seyfried, 64, of Allentown, died Aug. 17, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Joseph J. Sr. and Dolores (Staniscavage) Wojewodzki. She was a 1975 graduate of Whitehall High School. She is survived by two sons, Ryan and wife Alicia of Alburtis and Ricky and wife Maria...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lvpnews.com
Sharon Wyont
Sharon Wyont, 78, of Northampton, died Aug. 16, 2022, at home. She was the wife of Joseph Wyont for 58 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Lori Mora and Lorraine Farkas; a son-in-law, Chris Farkas; four grandchildren, Rick Mora and wife Sonya, Sean Windfelder, Ashley Lipp and husband Joshua and Stephanie Farkas and fiance CJ; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Kadyn, Lincoln, Koltan and Nolan; and a brother, Robert P. Edwards Jr.
lvpnews.com
Luther M. Hicks
Luther M. Hicks, 92, of Northampton, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Senior Living. He was the husband of the late Anna C. Hicks. Born in Cortland, N.Y., he was a son of the late Leonard and Eve (Parker) Hicks. He was in the U.S. Army during the Korean...
lvpnews.com
Celebrating 170 years: The Great Allentown Fair returns Aug. 31 - Sept. 5
The 2022 Great Allentown Fair returns, back in full swing after the 2021 edition that still faced pandemic concerns and 2020 when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown halted the annual event. And when you say annual, give or take a few years for a pandemic here and there, as well...
lvpnews.com
Jeffrey Lynn Snyder
Jeffrey Lynn Snyder, 76, of Whitehall, died Aug. 17, 2022. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Edwin and Frances (Warmkessel) Snyder. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Yost) Snyder for 29 years. He was a 1964 graduate of William Allen High School. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lvpnews.com
NO SMALL FEAT Miniature enthusiasts gather at show
Jeanne Atkinson of Allentown never thought it would come to this. Her enthusiasm for miniatures started with collecting. “I started by simply collecting things and putting them together in an appealing way to me,” she said. On Aug. 7 at the 43rd Lehigh Valley Small on Scale Miniatures Club...
lvpnews.com
Meeting concerns solitary in prison
Five thousand individuals in Lehigh County have signed a petition regarding the governing conditions of confinement in Lehigh County correctional facilities. Ashleigh Strange, director of narrative and communications for PA Stands Up, presented the petition to the Lehigh County commissioners during their Aug. 10 meeting. In an interview with The...
lvpnews.com
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls, 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Fairgrounds Grandstand, Allentown Fair. Dropkick Murphys is an American Celtic punk band founded in 1996 in Quincy, Mass. Singer and bassist Ken Casey is the band’s only original member. Other members include drummer Matt Kelly, singer Al Barr, guitarist James Lynch, multi-instrumentalist Tim Brennan and multi-instrumentalist Jeff DaRosa. The band is known for its loud, energetic live shows. The 2004 single, “Tessie,” was the band’s first mainstream hit. The band’s album, “The Warrior’s Code“ (2005), included the song, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” featured in the film, ”The Departed” (2006). Other albums include “The Meanest of Times” (2007), featuring the single, “The State of Massachusetts.” “Going Out in Style” (2011) debuted at No. 6, giving the band its highest-charting album to date. “Signed and Sealed in Blood” (2013) featured the single, “The Season’s Upon Us,” a Christmas song, and the single, “Rose Tattoo.” “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory” (2017) rose to No. 2 on the Billboard charts. “Turn Up That Dial” was released in 2021. The album, “This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” is to be released Sept. 30.
Comments / 0