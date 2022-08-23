Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Fairgrounds Grandstand, Allentown Fair. Colden Rainey Swindell, born June 30, 1983, grew up in Bronwood, Ga. He’s a country music singer-songwriter. He has written songs for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery and Luke Bryan. Swindell has released four albums, including 12 singles, 10 of which have charted on the Top 5 of Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay. Swindell released his first album, “Cole Swindell,” in 2014. “Chillin’ It” was a Top 5 hit on Country Airplay and No. 1 single on Hot Country Songs. The album’s third single, “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and the fourth single, “Let Me See Ya Girl,” went to No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart. The album, “You Should Be Here” (2016) went to No. 1 on the Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts. The album’s second single, “Middle of a Memory,” hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay. “Break Up in the End” was released from the album, “All of It” (2018). Swindell released his fourth studio album, ”Stereotype,” in April 2022. The album includes the hit, “Never Say Never,” and the No. 1 hit, “Single Saturday Night.”

