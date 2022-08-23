ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford, VT

sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: The Scenic Route

Seven Days looks a little different this week. Occupying six full spreads of the paper — with lots of accompanying photos — is the journalistic equivalent of a summer road trip. Five of our writers teamed up to explore Route 100, which winds past a dozen Vermont ski areas, the birthplace of Calvin Coolidge, countless artist studios and galleries, amazing eateries, and natural wonders, from the pristine waters of Lake Whitingham to Eden's abandoned asbestos mine.
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (8/24/22)

Thank you for publishing such a great weekly newspaper! Sorry to hear about your cat [From the Publisher: "Cat Tale," August 10]. My family wanted you to know that our golden retriever, Willa, really enjoyed reading the annual Animal Issue. Tim, Marcia, Crosby and Lily Waite. Richmond. Organizing Stories. I...
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Anthony Lovell Redington, 1939-2022

Anthony Lovell Redington passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a long illness. He was 83. Anthony was born on April 30, 1939, in Keene, N.H., to Ruth Lovell Redington Wade. He graduated from Keene High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Norwich University in Vermont and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine.
sevendaysvt

Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a swarm of biting midges. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book just a little and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32.
sevendaysvt

Short Staffing Closes the Bearded Frog in Shelburne

The Bearded Frog served its final meals on August 18. The Shelburne restaurant is unlikely to reopen, according to Dickie Austin and Andrea Cousineau, co-operators for the restaurant’s owner, Vergennes Restaurant Group. The two will continue to run the group’s Black Sheep Bistro and Park Squeeze, both in Vergennes.
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Virginia Ann Baker McLoughlin, 1931-2022

Virginia Ann Baker McLoughlin, 91, of the Terraces in Shelburne, passed away on Thursday, August 18, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Although her death was sudden, it was peaceful, and she was surrounded by family. She was born on July 6, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of...
sevendaysvt

Cozy Cocktail Bar Au Comptoir Opens in Woodstock

Woodstock has a new place to meet au comptoir — "at the bar." Zoe Zilian opened the Dutch door of her quaint village cocktail spot at 4 Mechanic Street on August 10. Inspired by Zilian's travels in Europe, Au Comptoir offers a mix of classic cocktails and seasonal, original recipes featuring fresh-pressed juices and housemade syrups and infusions.
sevendaysvt

Upward Mobility: With Housing in Short Supply, Mobile Home Parks Are Having a Moment. For Good Reasons, It Turns Out.

Lots at Williston Woods mobile home park are a coveted prize. Realtors contact homeowners directly to ask if they're thinking of selling, and people routinely drive through the secluded hilltop community hoping to spot homes for sale. Spacious double-wide homes sit on wooded lots, and a bustling activity center offers daily entertainment to its 55-and-up residents.
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Richard Wallace Munkelwitz, 1945-2022

Richard Wallace Munkelwitz was born in Mineola, N.Y., on July 6, 1945, and died on August 6, 2022, in Burlington, Vt. His death was the result of kidney cancer that he had been living with for several years, but it was sudden and unexpected. Richard was the son of Prescott...
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: Festivals Forever and New Music From Jennifer Hartswick

For all the perks of living in the Green Mountains, going out into a giant field in the country to hear some amazing music is near the top of my list. We only get about 15 minutes of summer, so there's a real carpe diem vibe this time of year. Seriously, one minute the Vermont Symphony Orchestra is enchanting you at Shelburne Museum, and the next, you're buying Yaktrax for your dog.
sevendaysvt

Long Wait Times Persist at UVM Medical Center, New Data Show

Patients continue to wait weeks and months for specialty care at Vermont’s largest hospital, new data show. The University of Vermont Medical Center is seeing only about one third of new patients within two weeks of a referral to a specialist, far short of its stated goal of an 80 percent success rate. And about half of patients are waiting at least a month. That's according to a report submitted to state regulators this month reflecting a two-week period in June that covered some 7,600 patient referrals.
sevendaysvt

Sen. Patrick Leahy’s New Memoir Offers a Wealth of Stories From an Eventful Career

Sen. Patrick Leahy chronicles his long and extraordinary political career in a memoir that hit the shelves of bookstores on August 23. The Road Taken covers the rise that began when 26-year-old Leahy became Chittenden County State’s Attorney, appointed by Gov. Phil Hoff. At the age of 34, in 1974, Leahy was elected to the U.S. Senate in an upset, replacing Vermont legend George Aiken and becoming the first and only Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Vermont. The book takes us from those early days all the way to Leahy’s decision to step aside after 48 years and not seek a ninth term this fall.
