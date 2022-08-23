Read full article on original website
What Route 100 Says About Vermont: A Journey in Five Parts
On a summer night in 1978, I hitchhiked in both directions on Route 100. I was 19 and had the next day off from my summer camp job in Hancock. When I saw approaching headlights, I stood on that side of the road and stuck out my thumb. Each way held promise.
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister Has Been Raising Monarch Butterflies Since 2016
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
Opponents of Wake Boats Seek New Rules, Roiling Lake Communities
A debate over proposed rules for wake boats is stirring the waters of Vermont's lakes and ponds this summer. Wake boats are large watercraft specially designed to create a rear wave big enough to surf on. Large water tanks serve as ballast, tipping the rear of the boat down and extending the propeller deep into the lake.
From the Publisher: The Scenic Route
Seven Days looks a little different this week. Occupying six full spreads of the paper — with lots of accompanying photos — is the journalistic equivalent of a summer road trip. Five of our writers teamed up to explore Route 100, which winds past a dozen Vermont ski areas, the birthplace of Calvin Coolidge, countless artist studios and galleries, amazing eateries, and natural wonders, from the pristine waters of Lake Whitingham to Eden's abandoned asbestos mine.
Letters to the Editor (8/24/22)
Thank you for publishing such a great weekly newspaper! Sorry to hear about your cat [From the Publisher: "Cat Tale," August 10]. My family wanted you to know that our golden retriever, Willa, really enjoyed reading the annual Animal Issue. Tim, Marcia, Crosby and Lily Waite. Richmond. Organizing Stories. I...
Vermont Officials Release Relaxed COVID-19 Guidance for the School Year
As Vermont students prepare to return to class this month, the state has loosened its school COVID-19 guidance in the belief that protocols can be relaxed without opening the door to widespread virus outbreaks on campus. The focus is on keeping students in class, according to Education Secretary Dan French....
For the Past 15 Years, the Burlington Bocce Club Has Hosted Friendly Throwdowns at Oakledge Park
It's easy to sympathize with Oakledge Park visitors who recall better days when blue-green algae left Lake Champlain more or less alone. But for members of the Burlington Bocce Club, regulars on the park's recreational scene, the good times roll regardless of bacterial load. For 15 years, the club has...
Obituary: Anthony Lovell Redington, 1939-2022
Anthony Lovell Redington passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a long illness. He was 83. Anthony was born on April 30, 1939, in Keene, N.H., to Ruth Lovell Redington Wade. He graduated from Keene High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Norwich University in Vermont and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine.
Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books
Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a swarm of biting midges. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book just a little and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32.
Lost Lantern Aims to Create New Markets for Small-Scale Whiskey Makers
Nora Ganley-Roper was a wine expert at the storied Astor Wines & Spirits in New York City when she fell in love with whiskey. She had grown up under the tutelage of her wine-appreciating family in Weybridge and honed her expertise in grapes and regions by reading wine textbooks while commuting by bus to a job in the financial world.
Short Staffing Closes the Bearded Frog in Shelburne
The Bearded Frog served its final meals on August 18. The Shelburne restaurant is unlikely to reopen, according to Dickie Austin and Andrea Cousineau, co-operators for the restaurant’s owner, Vergennes Restaurant Group. The two will continue to run the group’s Black Sheep Bistro and Park Squeeze, both in Vergennes.
Obituary: Virginia Ann Baker McLoughlin, 1931-2022
Virginia Ann Baker McLoughlin, 91, of the Terraces in Shelburne, passed away on Thursday, August 18, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Although her death was sudden, it was peaceful, and she was surrounded by family. She was born on July 6, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of...
Cozy Cocktail Bar Au Comptoir Opens in Woodstock
Woodstock has a new place to meet au comptoir — "at the bar." Zoe Zilian opened the Dutch door of her quaint village cocktail spot at 4 Mechanic Street on August 10. Inspired by Zilian's travels in Europe, Au Comptoir offers a mix of classic cocktails and seasonal, original recipes featuring fresh-pressed juices and housemade syrups and infusions.
Upward Mobility: With Housing in Short Supply, Mobile Home Parks Are Having a Moment. For Good Reasons, It Turns Out.
Lots at Williston Woods mobile home park are a coveted prize. Realtors contact homeowners directly to ask if they're thinking of selling, and people routinely drive through the secluded hilltop community hoping to spot homes for sale. Spacious double-wide homes sit on wooded lots, and a bustling activity center offers daily entertainment to its 55-and-up residents.
Obituary: Richard Wallace Munkelwitz, 1945-2022
Richard Wallace Munkelwitz was born in Mineola, N.Y., on July 6, 1945, and died on August 6, 2022, in Burlington, Vt. His death was the result of kidney cancer that he had been living with for several years, but it was sudden and unexpected. Richard was the son of Prescott...
The Catamount Pipe Band Puts Vermont on the Bagpiping Map
When Sheila Liming moved to Essex Junction two years ago, she had a specific need for her new place: a soundproof garage. Liming, 39, wasn't planning to bang on the drums all day or rip amplified guitar riffs — she just didn't want to bother her neighbors as she blew into her bagpipes.
Bartering Helps Vermonters Cope With Inflation While Building 'Networks of Trust'
Kaitlin Nelson wanted to throw a housewarming barbecue at her new home in Belvidere. The thing was, she had no outdoor furniture and little surplus cash. Nelson had recently started a new job with a long commute, and the rising cost of gas was straining her wallet. Plus, she was helping to raise two young stepdaughters.
Soundbites: Festivals Forever and New Music From Jennifer Hartswick
For all the perks of living in the Green Mountains, going out into a giant field in the country to hear some amazing music is near the top of my list. We only get about 15 minutes of summer, so there's a real carpe diem vibe this time of year. Seriously, one minute the Vermont Symphony Orchestra is enchanting you at Shelburne Museum, and the next, you're buying Yaktrax for your dog.
Long Wait Times Persist at UVM Medical Center, New Data Show
Patients continue to wait weeks and months for specialty care at Vermont’s largest hospital, new data show. The University of Vermont Medical Center is seeing only about one third of new patients within two weeks of a referral to a specialist, far short of its stated goal of an 80 percent success rate. And about half of patients are waiting at least a month. That's according to a report submitted to state regulators this month reflecting a two-week period in June that covered some 7,600 patient referrals.
Sen. Patrick Leahy’s New Memoir Offers a Wealth of Stories From an Eventful Career
Sen. Patrick Leahy chronicles his long and extraordinary political career in a memoir that hit the shelves of bookstores on August 23. The Road Taken covers the rise that began when 26-year-old Leahy became Chittenden County State’s Attorney, appointed by Gov. Phil Hoff. At the age of 34, in 1974, Leahy was elected to the U.S. Senate in an upset, replacing Vermont legend George Aiken and becoming the first and only Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Vermont. The book takes us from those early days all the way to Leahy’s decision to step aside after 48 years and not seek a ninth term this fall.
