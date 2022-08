The New River Valley Heart Association Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. Virginia Tech has been a long-time sponsor and supporter of the event. The 1.5-mile walk (or 5K run) begins at Bisset Park, 49 Berkley Williams Drive, in Radford. Check-in time is 9:30. Chris Kiwus,...

RADFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO