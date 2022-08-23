Read full article on original website
cbp.gov
Law enforcement agencies working together apprehend over 40 undocumented individuals in three separate incidents
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station working in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies apprehended several undocumented individuals in three separate events. On August 24, Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties in El Cenizo, Texas requested assistance from Webb County Constables...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $390,000 in Fentanyl at Laredo Port of Entry
LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Laredo Port of Entry recently seized $390,000 in fentanyl in a passenger vehicle. “This is a significant seizure of fentanyl and our officers took appropriate care, utilizing personal protective equipment during the seizure to minimize potential exposure given the high potency and dangerousness of the narcotic,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $2.4 Million in Methamphetamine at Progreso International Bridge
PROGRESO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Progreso Port of Entry seized $2.4 million in methamphetamine hidden within a passenger vehicle. “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP’s border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine...
cbp.gov
Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescued an individual from the Rio Grande
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties with the Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescued an individual attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally. The incident occurred on August 19, when agents were working their assigned duties witnessed a male individual attempting to make illegally...
