LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Laredo Port of Entry recently seized $390,000 in fentanyl in a passenger vehicle. “This is a significant seizure of fentanyl and our officers took appropriate care, utilizing personal protective equipment during the seizure to minimize potential exposure given the high potency and dangerousness of the narcotic,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

LAREDO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO