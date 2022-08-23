Read full article on original website
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
Two AEW Stars Expected To Return Soon
The last few months have been rough for the All Elite Wrestling roster as several of the top stars in the company have been sidelined due to injury. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly have been out of action which has prevented them from competing alongside Bobby Fish in the AEW Trios Championship tournament.
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
Thunder Rosa Pulled From AEW All Out Due to Injury, Interim Champion to Be Crowned
Thunder Rosa revealed that she is injured and won’t be able to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. Although the nature of Rosa’s injury was not brought to light, there had been rumors about her working while injured for months. A four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida will take place at AEW All Out to determine the interim AEW World Champion.
Jim Ross Comments On AEW's Creative Direction Heading Into All Out
AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the creative direction of the company as it heads into its All Out pay-per-view on September 4. "I don't know that as a booker, with the last week and the next few weeks leading through to the pay-per-view, that [Tony Khan] has anything challenging him bigger than that," Ross said on his podcast, "Grilling JR". "Because what do you do? I'm anxious to see what the brain trust comes up with as far as creative is concerned. I have confidence that they'll do well, but they have a lot of options. They have a lot of ways to go."
Backstage News on the Decision to Have CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW world champion CM Punk will square off against the interim world champion Jon Moxley in a unification match. The match that will now air on Dynamite rather than All Out was not initially planned, and “multiple plans” for the PPV have apparently changed, according to Fightful Select.
Substitutions: AEW Announces Famous Team For All Out Match
Welcome to the fold? There are a lot of stars on the AEW roster as the company has put together quite the mixture. AEW features young, up and coming stars, current stars and veterans, who have come together to form a deep roster. The company has also added different wrestlers throughout its history and now we have a pair of stars coming in, at least for one night.
Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out
AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.24.22
Y’all I’m just always so excited on Wednesdays!. We start with the sultry sound of Jim Ross, and this bleeds into the introduction of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Out comes Jericho all alone, to await Daniel Garcia’s explanation. Jericho’s song still gets major love. He says last...
What CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Said About AEW
The Hall of Fame announcer, Jim Ross called the Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk world title unification match possibly the biggest bout in the history of the company, and he might’ve been right since the pair are arguable the biggest stars on the roster. That’s why it was so puzzling when it was announced that the contest would take place on Dynamite instead of next weekend’s All Out pay-per-view from Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Putting a definite money match that would’ve drawn a buy rate, something that isn’t easy in the modern era, on free TV prompted questions about what was next for the championship. Would MJF return to spoil CM Punk’s chance at the title to set up a grudge match at the pay-per-view? Would there be some type of non-finish to set up a gimmick match between Punk and Moxley at All Out?
Jim Ross says he's worried about the number of titles in AEW
On the latest "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross said he didn’t know that CM Punk had an issue with Hangman Adam Page:. “Hell, I didn’t even know Punk had an issue with Hangman. That part of that interview the other day was like, ‘What? Did I miss something in a production meeting?’ Of course, we don’t go over promos in the production meeting which is good. Nobody writes Punk. Nobody writes anybody’s promo. You just go do it.”
UPDATED: More Details On The Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara Incident That Led To Kingston’s Suspension
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the altercation between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston that led to Kingston’s suspension from the company. According to the report, Kingston was mad that Guevara hadn’t talked with him or cleared the content of a promo that was eventually edited off a show. The two hadn’t talked since Blood and Guts, which had a spot where Kingston threw Guevara off a cage.
Backstage News On WWE's Alleged Contract Tampering
It was recently reported that WWE had contacted a member of the AEW roster, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," there were multiple people that have been spoken to by WWE. Originally it was believed to just be one individual that had been reached out...
Road Dogg Comments on CM Punk Being Difficult to Work With In WWE
WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James and new WWE Vice President of Live Events, recently discussed the locker room reputation that former WWE star and current AEW star CM Punk had. On his “Oh… You Didn’t Know” podcast, James made it clear that, although he wasn’t...
Dean Muhtadi Talks About How He’ll Never Work For WWE, Already Working With AEW
Dean Muhtadi recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar previously known as Mojo Rawley spoke about already doing some work with AEW through his talent agency, as well as whether he would ever return to wrestling, most notably with WWE.
AEW Star Responds To Question About Potential WWE Return
Since the new regime at WWE has taken over following Vince McMahon's retirement, many have wondered which former WWE stars, now on the independent scene, in AEW, or in other companies could possibly return. So far talents like Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and Dexter Lumis have come back into the fold, most recently Gargano this past Monday on "Raw." But while others may join them, there's one former WWE star you shouldn't expect to see back any time soon.
Taya Valkyrie Thinks It's 'Disgraceful' When Indie Promotions Don't Include One Type Of Performer
Since her release from WWE in late 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been doing her part to make the women's wrestling scene outside of WWE more meaningful. Over the last eight months, she's become the inaugural XPW Women's Champion and MLW Featherweight Champion, won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time, and even added an Impact Knockout's Tag Team Title run along the way. But for all the good Valkyrie is doing for women's wrestling, she's more than aware there's still work to be done.
Eddie Kingston Comments On Suspension-Inducing Incident With Fellow AEW Star
The only thing more eventful than last night's "AEW Dynamite" were the stories that emerged after the show, highlighting more of the backstage unrest that has recently gripped the promotion. Perhaps the most notable report was that of a recent confrontation between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston, which resulted in Kingston getting suspended briefly for reportedly throwing a punch at Guevara.
Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy Set For AEW All Out, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Also Announced
Christian Cage has accepted Jungle Boy’s challenge for a match at AEW All Out, and another match has been added to the stacked card as well. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage — sporting an arm brace following his attack at the hands of Jungle Boy last week — said that he attempted to extend an olive branch to Jungle Boy for costing them the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, he says Jungle Boy thinks he’s better and smarter than he is, but he’ll never be as smart as Cage, and that he accepted his match.
