Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's WWE Resignation
Someone who has majorly benefited from Vince McMahon's influence over the last decade or so is reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and now the "The Tribal Chief" has shared his thoughts about McMahon's stunning retirement. McMahon's sudden exit came in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations which saw millions of dollars of unaccounted hush money payments made to former employees.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: John Cena Comforts Child Who Loses Their Cool Meeting Him
WWE Superstar John Cena has proven his good-guy personality isn’t just for the cameras while meeting a pair of young fans this week. In a video that went viral online, Cena can be seen in a store and was approached by two young fans. When one was emotionally overwhelmed...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Contacts Top AEW Star About Returning To The Company?
The wrestling world has gone through some major shifts over the last few years due to the emergence of All Elite Wrestling and Vince McMahon’s recent retirement. Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE fans have been seeing some interesting returns and there’s a lot of speculation regarding who could end up returning to the company in the future.
Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out
AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Thinks It's 'Disgraceful' When Indie Promotions Don't Include One Type Of Performer
Since her release from WWE in late 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been doing her part to make the women's wrestling scene outside of WWE more meaningful. Over the last eight months, she's become the inaugural XPW Women's Champion and MLW Featherweight Champion, won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time, and even added an Impact Knockout's Tag Team Title run along the way. But for all the good Valkyrie is doing for women's wrestling, she's more than aware there's still work to be done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, NXT Europe | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Jon Moxley squashes CM Punk to unify AEW World Titles. - Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho fight over Daniel Garcia. - Johnny Gargano returns to WWE. - Kevin Owens fights again. - Eddie Edwards challenging Josh Alexander. -...
411mania.com
Renee Paquette On WWE’s Recent Changes Following Triple H Takeover, Is Happy For Michael Cole
Renee Paquette is happy to see people in WWE shine more brightly as a result of the company’s recent changes, and Michael Cole in particular. Paquette discussed the recent tweaks to WWE’s product since Vince McMahon exited and Triple H took over creative on the latest episode of The Sessions, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Triple H's New Position In WWE
This Summer, a new regime came into power in WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being promoted to co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming an additional position as head of the creative department. Someone who knows Triple H rather well from their time together under the WWE banner as D-Generation X is Billy Gunn, and during the latest episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," he questioned what the true intent is with so many re-hirings like Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Reached Out to Him
Chris Jericho would return to WWE if the company had its way, according to some reports. On his Twitter account, Chris Jericho dropped hints that this might be the case. The following was posted by a fan on Twitter: “Need a Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho faction. Make it happen Y2J!!!” Then Jericho responded with, “Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Nixing Vince McMahon Edict
WWE has been going through major changes over the last few months, and fans have seen some big returns take place on WWE programming as of late. This week former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano made his surprise return when he cut a promo on Monday Night Raw then superkicked Theory.
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His WWE Contract, Vince McMahon’s Departure, Triple H, The Rock
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns was asked about the details of his new contract with WWE, how many years it was for, and working a lighter schedule. He...
411mania.com
Various News: Booker T Comments on Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, IGN Looks at AEW Fight Forever at Gamescom
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke on Jeff Jarrett’s exit from WWE as the SVP of Live Events on his Hall of Fame Podcast. He said the following on Jeff Jarrett:. “That was a shock. I did not see that one coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago, Ric Flair’s Last Match as well as his WWE duties. And now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company. And Jeff Jarrett, I must say, I always got along with Jeff really well. Jeff was a guy when I first won the World Heavyweight Championship, Jeff Jarrett was there. He was the guy that had to pass the reins over to me, which he did so graciously. That’s what I wanted to say about Jeff Jarrett more than anything. He wasn’t a guy that was thinking about his image or anything like that or how he was going to look putting me over. I heard Jeff Jarrett talking about it that night, and he said that’s one of the proudest moments of his wrestling career, being the one that lost to Booker T for his first World Heavyweight Championship. That says a lot about the dude.”
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Lays Out Differences Between WWE And AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former Intercontinental Champion Billy Gunn has been around the wrestling business since 1989. He's among the few who can say that he has both wrestled and served as a coach for WWE and AEW. "I'm a very structured person, especially in the wrestling business," Gunn...
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Burns Will Ospreay In Dark Promo Following AEW Dynamite
It looks like we'll be getting Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay next week. At least in trios action. With the help of Kip Sabian, Ospreay and The Aussie Open advanced in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament against Death Triangle, but what happened post-match caught the eyes of the fans in attendance in Cleveland, OH. Kenny Omega closed the show by staring down Ospreay and after "Dynamite's" cameras went dark, The Cleaner got on the mic to share a few words with the NJPW star for the benefit of the live crowd.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mysterio & Mizanin Families Set For Episode Of Celebrity Family Feud
ABC has announced that the Mystero Family will be taking on The Miz Family on Celebrity Family Feud. The two families will compete on the show on an episode that airs on August 28 at 8 PM EST. The Mysterios will be made up of Rey, Dominik, Angie Gutierrez, Aalyah...
411mania.com
Update on WWE Reportedly Contacting AEW Talent
As previously reported, WWE allegedly contacted a member of the AEW roster who was under contract. That talent told AEW about it, then noted they were happy in the company and had no desire to leave. It was unknown who the wrestler was that WWE contacted, although Chris Jericho implied it was him.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Plans For The AEW All Out Main Event
AEW World Champion CM Punk recently returned to AEW and he got right down to business when he confronted interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Many fans assumed that AEW would save the inevitable Punk vs. Moxley match for the All Out pay-per-view next month, but that wasn’t the case.
Comments / 0