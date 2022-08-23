ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Entrepreneur and Leadership Network to host networking event

On Saturday September 17th from 9am to 1pm, the Baltimore Entrepreneur and Leadership Network (BELN) will host an opportunity for emerging local entrepreneurs and leaders to get to know each other, learn about incubators, accelerators, fellowships and academic programs, and connect with financial and legal experts that can help them along in their work.
