Call for Action: Highland Manor residents share concerns over management
MADISON, Wis. — Some residents at a trailer park on Madison’s southeast side are saying their home has turned into a place they never wanted it to look like. Residents at Highland Manor have voiced multiple complaints to News 3 Now through the Call For Action team. Michelle Bast is one of those residents, who just became president of the area’s homeowner’s association.
Draft plan finds nearly $80 million in project needs in Platteville
A draft of Platteville’s capital improvement plan identified nearly $80 million in projects that city leaders would like to complete in the next five years. The plan with more than 150 projects was presented to Platteville Common Council members this week. Higher-priority projects include construction of the city’s new fire station, budgeted at $10 million, and replacement of the city’s severe weather warning system, estimated to cost over $250,000. Lower-priority items include some smaller street projects and the creation of a city amphitheater. City staff will determine which projects are financially feasible given available funding sources.
Boscobel man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
A Boscobel man will spend seven and a half years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in the La Crosse area. 31-year-old Wesley Dollar of Boscobel was sentenced on Wednesday to 7.5 years for first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm as a felon, and bail jumping. In December, when Dollar was free on bond, drove through a Holmen neighborhood and fired one round into a house, using a high-powered rifle. One person was injured in the incident.
Browntown Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
Green County Deputies responded to Cadiz Township for a report of a domestic dispute around 10 PM on Wednesday night. The investigation resulted in 28-year-old Dylan Riggle, of Browntown, being arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property falling under the Wisconsin Domestic Abuse laws. Riggle was jailed pending his initial court appearance or posting of his bond.
One Person Hurt In Crash on Pennsylvania Avenue
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 20 year old Ester Cobo Bernal of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by 72 year old Melinda Steffen of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania. Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to the yield right of way.
