Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
A baby is reunited with her family after she was found with a woman at an airport
Police at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say they've found the family of an infant girl who turned up with a woman at one of the airport's light rail stations.
4 hurt when school bus collides with 2 cars
Four people were hurt in eastern Boulder County on Friday morning in a crash involving a school bus and at least 2 cars. CBS News Colorado has learned one of the cars was driven by a 13-year-old girl who took her parents' car without their knowledge. It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and Lookout Road and led to an extended road closure. Highway 287 was closed at Highway 52 for several hours.No students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver as well as three other drivers were taken to the hospital. Four vehicles appeared to have suffered heavy damage.
BBC
Police seek men on bikes after park robbery
Robbers on bikes kicked and punched a man while stealing his gold chain, detectives have said. Leicestershire Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace following the attack, which happened in Leicester Forest East at about 15.15 BST on 10 August. Detectives have said the victim,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Harlow: Woman found guilty of husband's murder
A woman who stabbed her husband at their home has been found guilty of murder. Rebecca Searing, 52, called an ambulance to her home in Ryecroft, Harlow, Essex, for her husband Paul, saying she had stabbed him twice on 12 February at 02:12 GMT. The 57-year-old was taken to hospital...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Two arrests after woman shot in garden
A man and a woman have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a woman at her home, who police said was not the intended target of the attack. Ashley Dale, 28, was found wounded in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday and died a short time later in hospital.
BBC
Ashley Dale: Police release CCTV footage after fatal garden shooting
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in her own back garden have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area before her death. Ashley Dale, 28, died in hospital after she was shot in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Merseyside...
BBC
Casey Flynn jailed for shooting at two boys in Norton
A shotgun-wielding man fired randomly at two teenage boys - with one receiving 87 pellet wounds. Casey Flynn, 25, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years on Thursday for the attack in Stoke-on-Trent last year. The stranger shot twice at the boys, aged 13 and 14; opening fire when their paths crossed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Chichester father pleads guilty to killing two-year-old son
A man has admitted "forcefully" shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later led to his death, a court heard. Matthew Banks, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court. When his son Leo was four weeks old, Banks shook him "vigorously" while he was looking...
BBC
Green Man Festival: Police issue E-fit in alleged rape investigation
Detectives have released an E-fit of a man wanted in connection with an alleged rape at the Green Man Festival. He was in the Chai Wallahs tent of the Powys festival in the early hours of Sunday, 21 August. The man is described as being white, with a tan, in...
BBC
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
BBC
Murder arrest after woman found dead in Ashton-under-Lyne flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat. The body of the woman in her 20s was discovered in the property on Manchester Road in Ashton-under-Lyne at 09:15 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police said a 51-year-old man went to...
BBC
Carl Eland death: Two men jailed for cyclist's murder
Two men who deliberately mowed down a cyclist with a car as part of a feud have both been jailed for 21 years. Father-of-four Carl Eland, 37, was killed in Middlesbrough in August 2021, Teesside Crown Court had heard. Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews had both denied murder and attempting...
BBC
Paul Wakefield death: Pair who beat and stabbed man to death sentenced
A man and a woman who were convicted of the violent murder of a man in his home have been sentenced. Paul Wakefield was beaten and stabbed with a broken bottle in the attack in Folkestone, Kent. He died in hospital. Shane Myles, of Gillingham, will serve 22 years in...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Man admits manslaughter of George Hinds
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a two-year-old who died in a gas explosion in Lancashire. George Hinds was killed in the blast which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, at 02:45 BST on 16 May 2021. Darren Greenham, 44, of Bowness Road,...
BBC
Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff
A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
BBC
Cannock Chase cyclist's bike stolen after fall
A cyclist's bike was stolen by a man he thought was coming to help him after a fall. The victim was riding on Cannock Chase on Sunday at about 20:00 BST when he came off his bike, Staffordshire Police said. While he was lying on the ground, a man in...
BBC
Daniel Lee: Fire crews help in search for missing colleague
The colleagues of a missing firefighter have become increasingly concerned for his welfare as they assist police in the search for him. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen in St Mary's Parsonage, near to pizza bar Crazy Pedro's, in Manchester at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. Greater Manchester...
BBC
Heaton Mersey park attack: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a park. The victim was attacked in Thornfield Park in Heaton Mersey, Stockport at about 05:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A man is being questioned in police custody and inquiries are ongoing, the force added. Detectives...
Comments / 0