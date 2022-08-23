Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Related
3-day Funk Fest returns to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Funk Fest returned Friday night. The music festival honors the musical legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James, and all weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing along with Rick James tribute bands. There will also be plenty of vendors, live...
WGRZ TV
August 27 - Buffalo Cigars
(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY BUFFALO CIGARS) The 5th Annual Buffalo Cigar Festival is happening on Saturday, September 17th at the Wings Meeting Place Pavilion located at 2964 California Road in Orchard Park. To find out more about the event and to purchase tickets, head to their website at www.buffalocigarfestival.com. Buffalo Cigars has 3 locations in Orchard Park, Amherst and Buffalo. Everyone is invited to join their private cigar club and lounge at their Orchard Park and Amherst locations. For more information, give them a call at (716) 674-PUFF (7833).
Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
WGRZ TV
Buffalo Funk Festival is back
The music festival honors the life and legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James. All weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There's no shortage of festivals this weekend in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have one more weekend until Labor Day weekend, so why not get out there and enjoy it!. There are plenty of festivals happening this weekend in Western New York. After two cancelled festivals because of COVID, the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is back...
Take A Look: Photos From The Johnnie B Wiley Back Giveaway & Sperry Park
Check out the pics from the Johnnie B Wiley Backback Giveaway and 31st Annual Sperry University Day. Many organizations came together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. They gave away 2,000 bags. Mayor Brown showed up.
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Farm Festival Concludes Today with Grand Parade
A grand parade will highlight the third and final day of the 54th annual Fredonia Farm Festival on Sunday. The parade gets underway at 1:00 PM and will begin at the corner of Risley Street and Temple Street. Sharon Kaminski, who is chairing the parade for the first time, spoke with WDOE's Dan Palmer on Saturday. Kaminski says there will be 25 to 30 organizations participating in the event...
Niagara County Peach Festival returns Sept. 8 - Sept. 11
The 64th annual Niagara County Peach Festival will run from September 8 to September 11 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Buffalo Bills Fan Favorite Selling New York Home
It looks like a bunch of former Buffalo Bills are looking to move out of the Western New York area. Earlier this week, former Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley posted on Twitter that he was selling his Orchard Park Home for $1.5 million dollars. [SEE PHOTOS]. Now it looks like former...
Team eyes empty parcel for brewery in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway and Kindergarten Mixer
Between backpack giveaways and kindergarten mixers, students have everything they need to start school
Jamestown announces plans to build 2 new splash pads
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown's mayor said Friday the city plans to build two new splash pads: one at Allen Park, and the other at Jackson-Taylor Park. The city council will get a look at the designs and costs this fall, with the hope of opening next year. Residents, especially parents, will be asked for their input at the meetings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
The One Thing You’d Change About Buffalo’s History
Buffalo is an amazing city and it has a storied amazing history that has had a significant impact on American society. Just take a look back at its past. Some of the greatest companies to exist got their start in Western New York. Two Three American Presidents call Buffalo home.
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall
Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’s
A shot of the front of Aunt Millie's Family Restaurant in Irving, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. There is nothing quite as fulfilling as a slice of homemade pie after dinner. For the best in homemade baked goods and some of the best home cooking in Irving, New York period, everybody knows to go to Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant.
outdoorsfirst.com
Hoyer Takes The Win in Dunkirk – NWT Championship
Pro John Hoyer wins the 2022 National Walleye Tour Championship in Dunkirk, NY on Lake Erie. Pro Duane Helm wins the National Walleye Tour 2022 AOY. Pro John Hoyer (3-day total, 102.33lbs) & Co-angler Collin Martin (3-day total, 94.91) NWT Championship 2022, Dunkirk, NY Lake Erie. Ranger Pro John Hoyer...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Buffalo
Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Buffalo from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
Comments / 1