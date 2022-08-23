ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

3-day Funk Fest returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Funk Fest returned Friday night. The music festival honors the musical legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James, and all weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing along with Rick James tribute bands. There will also be plenty of vendors, live...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

August 27 - Buffalo Cigars

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY BUFFALO CIGARS) The 5th Annual Buffalo Cigar Festival is happening on Saturday, September 17th at the Wings Meeting Place Pavilion located at 2964 California Road in Orchard Park. To find out more about the event and to purchase tickets, head to their website at www.buffalocigarfestival.com. Buffalo Cigars has 3 locations in Orchard Park, Amherst and Buffalo. Everyone is invited to join their private cigar club and lounge at their Orchard Park and Amherst locations. For more information, give them a call at (716) 674-PUFF (7833).
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Buffalo Funk Festival is back

The music festival honors the life and legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James. All weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Farm Festival Concludes Today with Grand Parade

A grand parade will highlight the third and final day of the 54th annual Fredonia Farm Festival on Sunday. The parade gets underway at 1:00 PM and will begin at the corner of Risley Street and Temple Street. Sharon Kaminski, who is chairing the parade for the first time, spoke with WDOE's Dan Palmer on Saturday. Kaminski says there will be 25 to 30 organizations participating in the event...
FREDONIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Team eyes empty parcel for brewery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Jamestown announces plans to build 2 new splash pads

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown's mayor said Friday the city plans to build two new splash pads: one at Allen Park, and the other at Jackson-Taylor Park. The city council will get a look at the designs and costs this fall, with the hope of opening next year. Residents, especially parents, will be asked for their input at the meetings.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America

It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip

There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall

Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’s

A shot of the front of Aunt Millie's Family Restaurant in Irving, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. There is nothing quite as fulfilling as a slice of homemade pie after dinner. For the best in homemade baked goods and some of the best home cooking in Irving, New York period, everybody knows to go to Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant.
IRVING, NY
outdoorsfirst.com

Hoyer Takes The Win in Dunkirk – NWT Championship

Pro John Hoyer wins the 2022 National Walleye Tour Championship in Dunkirk, NY on Lake Erie. Pro Duane Helm wins the National Walleye Tour 2022 AOY. Pro John Hoyer (3-day total, 102.33lbs) & Co-angler Collin Martin (3-day total, 94.91) NWT Championship 2022, Dunkirk, NY Lake Erie. Ranger Pro John Hoyer...
DUNKIRK, NY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Buffalo

Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Buffalo from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
BUFFALO, NY

