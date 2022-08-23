Read full article on original website
Way-Too-Early Rankings For the Most Likely WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Winners
WWE Clash at the Castle is just a few days away, but fans should already be looking ahead and salivating even more for what's to come a few months down the line. The next of the Big Four events is Survivor Series, but before we know it, WrestleMania season will start with one of the most exciting shows on the calendar: the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Bring Back Sad Corbin to WWE Smackdown, AEW's Title Overload, More Friday Takes
With both WWE Clash at the Castle and All Elite Wrestling All Out coming up next weekend, the top two wrestling promotions have quite a lot on their plates at the moment. SmackDown featured another match from Happy Corbin and Ricochet, Sami Zayn continued to be the best member of The Bloodline alongside The Usos and Roman Reigns, and WWE continued to use the background to tell additional stories with Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.
The Rock Praises Brock Lesnar as 'One of the Greatest Pure Athletes' He Ever Wrestled
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated the 20th anniversary of his 2002 SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar with praise for his former in-ring rival. "I always had great chemistry with Brock as he was one of the greatest pure athletes I've ever danced with," The Rock wrote Saturday on Instagram. "We spent about six months wrestling around the world together, grooming Brock to become WWE heavyweight champion."
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 26
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of All Elite Wrestling Rampage on August 26. The Trios Championship tournament continued with a semifinal match between The House of Black and The Dark Order. This week also featured three title bouts with belts from three different promotions, with one being the...
The WWE's Most Stunning Storylines of the Last 10 Years
Triple H taking the creative reigns of WWE has given fans reason to believe that the product will continue to improve and produce strong storylines and exciting matchups. The newfound optimism for WWE's immediate future means that much more coming off a dry spell of uninspiring content from the company for so many years. Raw and SmackDown weren't entirely terrible, but by and large, the shows were a chore to sit through.
BS Meter on the Hottest WWE and AEW Rumors of the Last Month
If it feels like the WWE and AEW rumor mill has entered unprecedented times as of late...that's because it has. What was once a thing that only seemed to overheat near major events like WrestleMania has transformed into a year-round ordeal. And with the historical moment that was Vince McMahon stepping away from WWE and all of the line-blurring drama of AEW, things have only become more amplified than usual over the last month.
WWE Hot Take: Delay Theory Cashing-in MITB Briefcase to Retain Relevancy in New Era
It might sound strange, but Theory feels like a WWE star in one of the most precarious spots of anyone right now. It's strange because he's the current owner of this year's Money in the Bank briefcase. He could cash in at any time, potentially even pulling a Seth Rollins and swiping the company's unified titles.
