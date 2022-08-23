Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes reacts to passing of Chiefs legend Len Dawson
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson just passed away at the age of 87. The tributes have been pouring in from all over, and it’s no surprise to see Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes pay his respects. Mahomes took to Twitter Wednesday morning to honor Dawson:. Patrick Mahomes...
Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
NFL Reacts To Death Of Legendary Chiefs Quarterback
The NFL last lost an icon with Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passing away at age 87. Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings and holds the franchise records for passing yards (28,507) and touchdowns (237). He had entered hospice...
Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Kansas City Chiefs to first Super Bowl title, has died at 87
Len Dawson, the legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory, has died, his family and the Chiefs announced on Wednesday. He was 87.
KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Chiefs honor Len Dawson during preseason finale vs Packers
It seemed only fitting that, one day after Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson’s family announced his death at the age of 87, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in a preseason rematch of the first Super Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs pay tribute to Len Dawson with ‘Choir Huddle’
Yes, Patrick Mahomes took the field during the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game of the year on Thursday night.
Kansas City Chiefs players honor late Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson with special huddle in game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs honored late Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson with a special huddle before their first offensive play in Thursday night's 17-10 preseason win against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced his 10 teammates, huddling in the style Dawson did when...
Dana & Parks remember Len Dawson, joined by Kris Ketz & Frank Boal
Dana & Parks spoke with former colleagues and peers of Len Dawson, after the Kansas City sports and broadcasting legend passed away at the age of 87.
