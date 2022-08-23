Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
wdrb.com
ECTC kicks off training program to prepare students for growing number of manufacturing jobs
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College will get hands-on job training experience as part of new initiative to address the shortage of qualified applicants in the state's manufacturing sector. Gearing Up for Manufacturing — announced Friday on ECTC's campus — will use a $178,000 grant...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
wdrb.com
New Wilkerson Elementary School set to open Sept. 12, letter from principal says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff at Wilkerson Elementary School students will move into a new $17 million facility Sept. 12, the school announced Friday. In a letter dated Friday and posted to the school's Facebook page, Wilkerson Elementary Principal Sara Alvey said the new school on Johnsontown Road, which twice failed building inspections mostly because of roofing issues, received a temporary certificate of occupancy and would open for classes Sept. 12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville now has a collective -- 502 Circle launches to support NIL efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Name, Image and Likeness efforts of athletes at the University of Louisville are now being supported by a third-party collective. At midnight, 502 Circle went live with a website and app that will allow fans and businesses to contract with athletes on various services, or donate to their NIL enterprises.
wdrb.com
Union representing TARC drivers asking for higher pay, better safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) workers are asking for a safer workplace, maintained buses and higher wages. Workers rallied on Saturday in hopes of dialing up pressure as time is running out to strike a new contract deal despite meeting 10 times to negotiate. According to ATU Local 1447 officials, workers and management can't seem to find middle ground.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
wdrb.com
Apple Tournament celebrates 50 years of field hockey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The season opening Apple Field Hockey tournament has always been a great early gauge for all the teams. Assumption beat Sacred Heart 2-1 in the varsity "A" division Friday night at Sacred Heart Academy for its first win since 2016 in the event that brings all the area teams together to lift off the new campaign.
wdrb.com
Maternity resource event being held Sunday in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event this week will provide mothers across Louisville with maternity resources. The Chocolate Milk March is being put on by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health as part of Black Breastfeeding Week. It's being held on Sunday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections graduates 8 officers, seeking more with hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year. On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
5K race held in Louisville to raise awareness, funding for rare cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the goal of raising $125,000 for cancer research, a 5K run was held in downtown Louisville on Saturday. Race to Cure Sarcoma, a 5K run and mile-walk, was hosted at the Big Four Bridge. Almost 40 teams and over 750 people were registered for the event that honors cancers survivors and remembers patients who died from the rare cancer.
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wdrb.com
Louisville coach Kenny Payne speaks to group at St. Stephen Baptist Church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's part basketball coach, part story-teller, preacher, a guy who is trying to rally his team and his community. New U of L coach Kenny Payne accepted an offer to speak to a group at St. Stephen Baptist Church Saturday morning. "I get a lot of...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro property taxes to change slightly
Louisville property taxes will go down -- and up -- this fall, depending on where you live. Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset for those in the old City of Louisville.
wdrb.com
JCPS to lower property tax rate for second-straight year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two years after Jefferson County Public Schools successfully defended a significant tax increase from a recall effort, the school district is proposing the second consecutive decline in its property tax rate. Superintendent Marty Polio’s administration recommends lowering the tax rate to 76.3 cents for every $100...
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington organization bringing awareness to fentanyl poisoning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington family is turning their pain into a new purpose. Morgan's Mission was created after 23-year-old Morgan Lewis died from fentanyl poisoning in February. "She was just a bright light for anyone," Dylan Lewis, Morgan's brother, said. "If you did something she was always...
wdrb.com
New lights, cameras added for additional security as Kentucky State Fair wraps up
This weekend marks the last few days of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair at the Exposition Center in Louisville. After an incident last weekend lead to several people running from the event, the fair has updated security measures.
Comments / 0