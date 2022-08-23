ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Wilkerson Elementary School set to open Sept. 12, letter from principal says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff at Wilkerson Elementary School students will move into a new $17 million facility Sept. 12, the school announced Friday. In a letter dated Friday and posted to the school's Facebook page, Wilkerson Elementary Principal Sara Alvey said the new school on Johnsontown Road, which twice failed building inspections mostly because of roofing issues, received a temporary certificate of occupancy and would open for classes Sept. 12.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Union representing TARC drivers asking for higher pay, better safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) workers are asking for a safer workplace, maintained buses and higher wages. Workers rallied on Saturday in hopes of dialing up pressure as time is running out to strike a new contract deal despite meeting 10 times to negotiate. According to ATU Local 1447 officials, workers and management can't seem to find middle ground.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown

A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Apple Tournament celebrates 50 years of field hockey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The season opening Apple Field Hockey tournament has always been a great early gauge for all the teams. Assumption beat Sacred Heart 2-1 in the varsity "A" division Friday night at Sacred Heart Academy for its first win since 2016 in the event that brings all the area teams together to lift off the new campaign.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Maternity resource event being held Sunday in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event this week will provide mothers across Louisville with maternity resources. The Chocolate Milk March is being put on by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health as part of Black Breastfeeding Week. It's being held on Sunday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

5K race held in Louisville to raise awareness, funding for rare cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the goal of raising $125,000 for cancer research, a 5K run was held in downtown Louisville on Saturday. Race to Cure Sarcoma, a 5K run and mile-walk, was hosted at the Big Four Bridge. Almost 40 teams and over 750 people were registered for the event that honors cancers survivors and remembers patients who died from the rare cancer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro property taxes to change slightly

Louisville property taxes will go down -- and up -- this fall, depending on where you live. Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset for those in the old City of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS to lower property tax rate for second-straight year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two years after Jefferson County Public Schools successfully defended a significant tax increase from a recall effort, the school district is proposing the second consecutive decline in its property tax rate. Superintendent Marty Polio’s administration recommends lowering the tax rate to 76.3 cents for every $100...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

