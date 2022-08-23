Read full article on original website
KIMT
10-person federal trial set over 'large-scale' meth operation in Rochester
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 10 people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Olmsted County are now set to face federal trial. The group indicted in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota for conspiracy to distribute meth includes:. - Scott Christopher Dobbelaere. - Aaron Raymond Dombovy, aka “Bovy”
Charges: Man Stayed at Rochester Hotel for 3 Months Without Paying
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Friday after prosecutors accused him of living in a Rochester hotel for roughly three months without paying. The criminal complaint filed against 55-year-old Steven Paige says officers were called to a southwest Rochester hotel for a disturbance...
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
Rochester Man Charged for Choking Woman, Rendering her Unconscious
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony charges for allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness. Prosecutors say the woman was married to a friend of 51-year-old Roland Outlaw. The criminal complaint says the woman told police she and her husband were in a “strained marriage” when Outlaw and her husband came to a home she was staying at on Monday. She said Outlaw approached her and started choking her until she lost consciousness.
63 Drivers Stopped, One Arrested in Rochester-Area Speed Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of a high-intensity traffic enforcement effort in Rochester resulted in dozens of traffic stops and one arrest. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christenson says troopers conducted a HEAT patrol in southeast Minnesota on Tuesday. 59 of 63 motorists troopers interacted with were stopped for speeding. There was also a warrant arrest.
Rochester Man Awaiting Drug Sentencing Facing New Drug Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Rochester man awaiting sentencing in a December 2020 drug case has been summoned to Olmsted County Court to answer for two new felony drug charges. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Thomas Mitchell had 47 grams of meth along with other items that indicated an intent to sell drugs...
Two Men Charged for Role in Fight Outside of Rochester Bar
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday for their role in a fight outside of a Rochester bar early Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Rochester and 36-year-old Willie Friston of Clarksville, MS were seen beating a man suspected of being unconscious in the area of Broadway Ave. South and 3rd St. Southwest around 2:30 a.m. The criminal complaint said a bartender told responding officers he broke up an argument earlier in the night between the victim and the two men. The witnesses said Herrera and Frinston left the area in a vehicle and shared a description of the vehicle with officers.
WEAU-TV 13
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A family is rejoicing after their late father’s stolen bike was returned. The bike was stolen out of the family’s garage last week. The bike belonged to Karl Vielhaber who died on August 13, 2022 from a brain tumor. He was diagnosed in April 2021. His family lived in Wisconsin for 18 years, but after word of Karl’s of diagnosis, they moved to Rochester to be closer to Mayo Clinic.
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Rochester Shooting
A Rochester man is recovering after a shooting this afternoon. Police say the victim walked into St. Mary’s Hospital with a wound to the foot. He's apparently not cooperating with the investigation, so police don't know where the shooting happened. Police say there's no threat to the public.
KAAL-TV
More court dates for Albert Lea shooting suspect
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea shooting suspect will appear in Freeborn County Court Thursday and Friday on several charges of 2nd-degree assault and more. Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, appeared on charges of manslaughter and two charges of 2nd-degree assault Aug. 25, after allegedly shooting Juan Vasquez Jr., 45, on 160th Street in rural Albert Lea.
Man Accused of Burglarizing SE Rochester Home
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly entering a home and taking items from it. Rochester police officers responded to the reported burglary in the 600 block of 8th St. Southeast shortly before 8 a.m. The home’s resident told police he was not home when he got a message from a friend saying a man was rummaging through a dumpster on his property. A police spokesperson said the man came home and found a bike leaning on the dumpster but did not see a person in the immediate area.
Michigan Man Accused of Starting Fire at Winona County Seminary
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Winona County are seeking a first-degree arson charge against a Michigan man accused of starting a fire at a seminary. Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said deputies responded to the fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside of Winona around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Mueller said 48-year-old Sean Hanify was there on a retreat and admitted to starting a fire in the seminary’s laundry room.
KIMT
Wrongful death lawsuit settled in Worth County train/tractor collision
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal collision between a train and a tractor in Worth County. Law enforcement says Brian Gene Nack, 59 of Grafton, was driving a tractor south on Ulmus Road on May 8, 2018, when he tried to cross the railroad tracks and was hit by a train. Court documents state the train hit a sprayer attached to the tractor, spinning the tractor around and ejecting Nack.
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
KAAL-TV
ALPD pleads with public about dangers of opioid overdoses after an increase in cases
(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Police Department is taking to social media to sound the alarm on overdose deaths happening within the city writing, just one pill can kill. The department says since late last month they’ve responded to four overdoses involving young adults. In two of those cases, the young people died and now their deaths are under investigation.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Lawsuit Over 2020 Mayo Clinic Data Breach ‘Resolved’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a settlement has been reached in at least one of the lawsuits that were filed against Mayo Clinic after it disclosed a significant data breach two years ago. Olmsted County Court records indicate the class action lawsuit filed by Amanda Bloxton-Kippoloa and Chelsea...
