Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Miranda Lambert's Fans Fiercely Defend Country Star Against Body Shaming Comments
Miranda Lambert's army of fans came to her defense after body shamers attacked her figure. A video of the country singer performing her hit song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” in front of a live audience went viral on TikTok, with some social media users giving their opinion on her physique. The comment section was filled with horrific remarks, calling Lambert "Miranda HAMbert”, “Miranda Lamburger” and “Mealranda Lambert.”MIRANDA LAMBERT HAPPY WITH HUBBY—BUT STILL WANTS TO HAVE A BABY 'BEFORE' EX BLAKE SHELTONOther users said the blonde beauty should “mix in a salad” and “go to the gymnasium." However,...
AOL Corp
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022
Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance
Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
United Front: Miranda Lambert Seems Happy With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At ACM Honors Despite Marital Woes
Miranda Lambert seemed as cheerful as can be while standing beside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the 15h Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 24. The dynamic duo's happiness was almost radiating as bright as Lambert's neon orange Alex Perry blazer suit and dress set while she accepted ACM's Triple Crown Award. (The star-studded award show is set to air on Fox on Tuesday, September 13.)
Nicole Kidman Is Ripped! Keith Urban’s Wife Flexes in New Photoshoot [Pictures]
Nicole Kidman is officially fitness goals. The Oscar-winning actress, who is married to country superstar Keith Urban, revealed photos from an edgy new photoshoot for Perfect magazine in which she flexes her impressive muscles. In a cover photo the magazine shared on social media, Kidman stands straight in front of...
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Vince Gill Says Amy Grant’s Bicycle Accident Left Her ‘Knocked Unconscious for 10 or 15 Minutes’
As he kicked off the first of four nights in residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Vince Gill offered fans a reassuring update on his wife, fellow star Amy Grant, who was hospitalized following a bicycle accident late last month. "My bride Amy is doing fine," Gill told the Ryman audience...
Supposed Animal Lover Miranda Lambert Shows Off ‘Fun Times’ at Rodeo
A recent Instagram post from Miranda Lambert doesn't square with the country star's well-publicized compassion for animals.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Taylor Swift Loves These 2 Nashville Restaurants
Taylor Swift gets candid about her favorite places to eat when she's visiting her homes in Nashville.
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Visit Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital [Pictures]
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are two of the biggest names in entertainment in their respective fields, winning Grammys and Academy Awards, respectively. However, they are just as well known for their generosity and compassion. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the couple spent time with patients at the Monroe Carell Jr....
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
Miranda Lambert Announced as Headliner for 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Miranda Lambert will be co-headlining the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. The ACM Entertainer of the Year joins previously announced act Morgan Wallen as two-of-the-four main performers. Lambert headlined the third Pepsi Gulf Coast Jams in 2015 alongside Keith Urban. “We’ve been working like crazy to get her back...
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Blake Shelton Says Job "Takes a Backseat Now to Gwen and the Kids"
Blake Shelton always wants to be known as a country singer, but he admits his focus is a bit split these days. Shelton, who celebrated his first anniversary with Gwen Stefani in July, recently told ET that he has different priorities these days. "Look, I love music, and I love...
