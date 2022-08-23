Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class B roundup: QB Pat Duchien, Florence begin state title defense with shutout of Manhattan
MISSOULA — Florence began defense of its Class B state championship in grand fashion Friday, as quarterback Pat Duchien accounted for four touchdowns and the Falcons 30-0 romp over Manhattan at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Florence opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when a bad snap of a Manhattan...
KULR8
Montana finishes second in home round-robin tournament
MISSOULA — UC Davis earned a four-set win over Montana on Saturday afternoon to win the Ellesyn Invitational, 25-15, 27-29, 29-27, 25-18. With a 2-1 start to the season, the Grizzlies finished runner-up in their home tournament, sweeping North Dakota and UT Arlington on Friday. Saturday allowed head coach...
NBCMontana
Florence home catches on fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Florence Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 5:04 a.m. on Bass Creek Road in Florence. On scene, Florence Volunteer Fire Department saw approximately a quarter of the residence on fire. Officials say once they started putting out the...
KULR8
Janacaro brothers carry on mother's toughness heading into 1st season following her death
MISSOULA — Colter Janacaro looks at a picture of his mother on his nightstand every morning as he wakes up ahead of preseason football camp at Montana. So too does his older brother, Levi Janacaro, who keeps a photo of his mother, Michaele Janacaro, next to his bed and another hanging above his headboard.
NBCMontana
Drone video of the Double Arrow Lookout in Seeley
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the Double Arrow Lookout in the Seeley Swan area. Watch all our drone videos: NBCMontana.com/news/sky-team.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana
One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
NBCMontana
Pleasant conditions today precede an incoming stretch of above average temperatures
A pleasant afternoon is in store for western Montana today. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around normal, if not a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Highs should remain in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, and lows will drop into the 40s overnight.
NBCMontana
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 93 south
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is delaying traffic on Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road in Missoula. Crews are clearing the accident and motorists will still experience minor delays.
Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula
An accident at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road near Missoula is causing delays.
NBCMontana
Missoula crews attack structure fire on Whitaker Dr.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire officials attacked a structure fire on Whitaker Drive in the South Hills of Missoula on Thursday afternoon. Officials were first dispatched to a reported vehicle fire just before 2:30 p.m. Multiple units responded to the scene and found the blaze had engulfed eight vehicles and...
NBCMontana
Recreational marijuana still banned on university campuses
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Recreational marijuana sales became legal this year in Montana, but that doesn’t mean it’s allowed everywhere. It’s still against policy if a student 21 years or older purchases marijuana and takes it onto Montana State University or University of Montana's campus. “We certainly...
montanarightnow.com
How gas prices have changed in Missoula in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Missoula using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
montanarightnow.com
UPDATED: Parking lot fire displaces Missoula residents
Missoula emergency crews responded to a large structure fire in the South Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The blaze displaced at least four people from their homes. Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Whitaker Drive around 2:30 p.m. Two car ports were fully engulfed in flames and the side of an apartment building was scorched. The plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the Missoula valley.
U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art
A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department reports that one person died on Saturday in an officer-involved shooting.
Bitterroot National Forest reports over 1,000 lightning strikes
The Bitterroot National Forest reports that 1,065 lightning strikes were recorded and that many touched the ground.
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
montanarightnow.com
Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware
HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
NBCMontana
Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West
Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
