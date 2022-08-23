Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
One man killed in shooting at Springdale nightclub Sunday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting at Zabana Nightclub Sunday morning in Springdale. Capt. Jeff Taylor said police responded to reports of gun shots at the nightclub on S Old Missouri Road around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the...
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
Found: Louisiana State Police search for missing 12-year-old
Louisiana State Police (LSP) have issued a level two endangered/missing child advisory.
KTLO
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panic at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville as reports of ‘shooting’ lead to ‘stampede’ in Arkansas
REPORTS of a shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville have prompted panic and sent fair-goers running. Police and first responders have reportedly swarmed to the scene. There has not yet been confirmation that a shooting took place. However, multiple ambulances have been spotted at the scene. Witnesses have...
Louisiana Authorities Cancel Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory for Missing 12-year-old
Louisiana Authorities Cancel Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory for Missing 12-year-old Tronez Johnson has been located and is safe. The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been canceled. Original:. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo...
insideedition.com
Washington Man Reports Being Kidnapped and Robbed by Woman From Dating App
A Washington state man called 911 on Aug 20 to report that he had been kidnapped and robbed after meeting a woman on the dating app Plenty of Fish, police said. The 30-year-old man, who police did not identify, told deputies that he drove to an apartment complex to meet the woman who presented herself as someone of similar age, according to a statement by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.
insideedition.com
Police Seek Man Who Shot at Possible Car Thief in Missouri: Report
Reports say when a man saw someone trying to steal his car, he tried to scare off the thief by shooting at him. It happened in Ferguson, Missouri. Cops released this surveillance video of the incident from inside a Five Below store. It shows a black van pull up next to a Volkswagen parked in front. Someone gets out of the van and walks over to the car and opens the driver’s side door. A man suddenly comes running out of the store with a gun. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
RELATED PEOPLE
insideedition.com
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman From Entering Emergency Room
A Florida cop blocked a pregnant woman from entering a hospital. Kevin Enciso was taking his pregnant wife to the hospital when he saw two cop cars blocking the road near the entrance. After he honked, one patrol car moved and he drove around the other one. However, an officer got out of the car and demanded to see Enciso's license. After he refuses to show it, a tense back-and-forth starts. The couple was able to proceed after a fire rescue truck crew checked the wife's blood pressure.
People
Law Enforcement Officer Among 4 Killed While Serving Eviction Notice in Arizona
An Arizona constable was shot to death, along with three others, while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex Thursday, authorities said. The husband of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez, 43, confirmed her death to the Tucson Sentinel. "I'm still trying to put it together," her husband, Gabriel Garibay...
Four dead after suspect opens fire on officer serving eviction notice in Arizona
A law enforcement officer and a suspect were among four people who were killed Thursday in Arizona after the officer tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas identified the officer in a statement as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. He did not identify...
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama man shot to death in Tennessee road rage case, authorities say
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 24 that happened in the hours following a deadly Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash that claimed two lives including a local officer, redoubling a day of tragedy in Marion County, Tennessee. Investigators told Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo”...
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
WTVC
Tennessee police officer decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing
Mt. JULIET, Tenn. — A police officer in Mt. Juliet has been decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing that occurred in July while he was off duty. According to Mt. Juliet Police, Officer Michael Dyce has been removed from service. He’d been employed with the department since February 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Florida deputy resigns after pointing gun at pregnant Black woman
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant Black woman during a traffic stop has resigned, authorities tell WFLA. Deputy Jason Desue left the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, which occurred around midnight on Friday, Aug. 12, First Coast News reported.
St. Louis County police lieutenant charged with double-dipping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A veteran St. Louis County police lieutenant and former internal affairs commander on Friday was charged with a felony after police and prosecutors said he double-dipped while on duty for the St. Louis County police department. Lt. Johnathan Cunningham faces one count of stealing...
insideedition.com
Cops Use Facial Reconstruction to Identify Remains Found in Ohio in 1987
Authorities in Ohio are asking everyone to take a close look at this model. Investigators have created a facial reconstruction from human remains they found near a cemetery in Youngstown in 1987. They say the person had been there between three and five years and they believe him to be a black male between the age of 30 and 44. They have also created a DNA profile for the person and are hoping a family member will come forward. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Comments / 0