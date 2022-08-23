ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KHBS

One man killed in shooting at Springdale nightclub Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting at Zabana Nightclub Sunday morning in Springdale. Capt. Jeff Taylor said police responded to reports of gun shots at the nightclub on S Old Missouri Road around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Cancel Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory for Missing 12-year-old

Louisiana Authorities Cancel Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory for Missing 12-year-old Tronez Johnson has been located and is safe. The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been canceled. Original:. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo...
LOUISIANA STATE
insideedition.com

Washington Man Reports Being Kidnapped and Robbed by Woman From Dating App

A Washington state man called 911 on Aug 20 to report that he had been kidnapped and robbed after meeting a woman on the dating app Plenty of Fish, police said. The 30-year-old man, who police did not identify, told deputies that he drove to an apartment complex to meet the woman who presented herself as someone of similar age, according to a statement by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.
WASHINGTON STATE
insideedition.com

Police Seek Man Who Shot at Possible Car Thief in Missouri: Report

Reports say when a man saw someone trying to steal his car, he tried to scare off the thief by shooting at him. It happened in Ferguson, Missouri. Cops released this surveillance video of the incident from inside a Five Below store. It shows a black van pull up next to a Volkswagen parked in front. Someone gets out of the van and walks over to the car and opens the driver’s side door. A man suddenly comes running out of the store with a gun. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
FERGUSON, MO
insideedition.com

Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman From Entering Emergency Room

A Florida cop blocked a pregnant woman from entering a hospital. Kevin Enciso was taking his pregnant wife to the hospital when he saw two cop cars blocking the road near the entrance. After he honked, one patrol car moved and he drove around the other one. However, an officer got out of the car and demanded to see Enciso's license. After he refuses to show it, a tense back-and-forth starts. The couple was able to proceed after a fire rescue truck crew checked the wife's blood pressure.
FLORIDA STATE
insideedition.com

Cops Use Facial Reconstruction to Identify Remains Found in Ohio in 1987

Authorities in Ohio are asking everyone to take a close look at this model. Investigators have created a facial reconstruction from human remains they found near a cemetery in Youngstown in 1987. They say the person had been there between three and five years and they believe him to be a black male between the age of 30 and 44. They have also created a DNA profile for the person and are hoping a family member will come forward. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

