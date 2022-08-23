ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Judge rejects Ben & Jerry's bid to block sales in occupied West Bank

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIgN9_0hSNaeM300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25P8ho_0hSNaeM300
Israelis visit the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, July 20, 2021. Tsafrir Abayov/AP

A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by Ben & Jerry's to block a plan by its corporate parent to allow its products to be sold in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank against the wishes of the Vermont ice cream maker's independent board of directors.

U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter said Ben & Jerry's failed to show that the decision by London-based consumer goods conglomerate Unilever would hurt Ben and Jerry's social mission or confuse its customers.

In his three-page decision, Carter said that the harm Ben & Jerry's was claiming was "too speculative."

"The products sold in Israel and the West Bank will use no English trademarks, instead displaying new Hebrew and Arabic language Ben & Jerry's trademarks," the decision said. "Thus, the products sold in Israel and the West Bank will be dissimilar from other Ben & Jerry's products, mitigating, if not eliminating, the possibility of reputational harm."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VrIR_0hSNaeM300
A Ben & Jerry's ice cream delivery truck is seen at their factory in Be'er Tuvia, Israel, July 20, 2021. RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

Ben & Jerry's spokesman Sean Greenwood said Monday that the company had "no new position for us to share at this time."

Ben & Jerry's complaint in the case filed last month outlined the company's tradition of social activism over its 44-year history, including opposition to U.S. nuclear weapons spending in the 1980s, and in the 1990s, supporting LGBTQ+ rights and farmers. That activism continued after it was purchased by Unilever in 2000 with the focus on, among other issues, migrant justice and climate change . In the aftermath of the 2020 death of George Floyd, Ben & Jerry's became an advocate for Black Lives Matter .

Last year Ben & Jerry's independent board said it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are "inconsistent with our values."

Earlier this year, Unilever announced that it was selling its business interest in Ben & Jerry's in Israel to its Israeli licensee, which would market the products with Hebrew and Arabic labels.

In its suit, Ben & Jerry's argued the move by Unilever "poses a risk" to the integrity of its brand. Ben & Jerry's also claimed the deal violated the 2000 acquisition agreement that allowed Ben & Jerry's to continue its progressive social mission independent of business decisions made by Unilever.

An email sent to Unilever was not immediately returned Monday, but the company has said in the past it did have the right to the sale and that, "The deal has already closed."

While the 2000 acquisition agreement allowed the Ben & Jerry's board to make decisions about the company's social mission, it stipulated Unilever would have the final word on financial and operational decisions.

Comments / 3

llwv
2d ago

Ben & Jerry's can take there ice cream and shove it where the sun don't shine supporting these Marxist groups and there nonsense

Reply(1)
3
TSmith
2d ago

It's not Ben & Jerry's anymore. It's Unilever. They paid $326,000,000 in 2000 to become the sole owner of Ben & Jerry's brand and name.

Reply
2
Related
BBC

Ben & Jerry's fails to stop sales in Israeli settlements

A US judge has denied a request by Ben & Jerry's to stop a deal by its parent company Unilever that allows its ice cream to continue being sold in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. In June, Unilever reversed a decision by Ben & Jerry's to halt such...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Judge rules against Ben & Jerry's in fight over Israel sales

A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by Ben & Jerry’s to block a plan by its corporate parent to allow its products to be sold in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank against the wishes of the Vermont ice cream maker’s independent board of directors. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter said Ben & Jerry’s failed to show that the decision by London-based consumer goods conglomerate Unilever would hurt Ben and Jerry’s social mission or confuse its customers. In his three-page decision, Carter said that the harm Ben & Jerry’s was claiming was “too speculative.” “The products sold in Israel and the West Bank will use no English trademarks, instead displaying new Hebrew and Arabic language Ben & Jerry’s trademarks,” the decision said. “Thus, the products sold in Israel and the West Bank will be dissimilar from other Ben & Jerry’s products, mitigating, if not eliminating, the possibility of reputational harm.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Americans Rarely See the True Face of Israel’s Bombing of Gaza

When a ceasefire on Sunday night ended a three-day Israeli offensive in the Gaza strip, over 350 Palestinians were wounded and 46 were dead, including 16 children, according to Palestinian officials. Media coverage in the U.S. was mainly led by photographs of smoke-filled skies or Gazans walking amid piles of rubble. While the photos were accurate and recent, the safety of selecting these images, rather than graphic ones, effectively portrayed a reality for American audiences far removed from what had truly unfolded on the ground.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
The Guardian

Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
nationalinterest.org

Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest

The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Syria demands US troops leave immediately

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime demanded on Wednesday that U.S. troops leave the country immediately. The Assad government has long-opposed the U.S. presence in Syria, but this new demand comes two days after a U.S. base in the country came under a rocket attack. The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Palestinians#Unilever#Food Drink#Politics State#Politics Courts#Israelis#The Ben Jerry#District Court#English#Reuters Ben Jerry
The Independent

Socialites deny Juneteenth party was racist at press conference – and inadvertently spark new race row

A Rochester, New York, couple accused of hosting a racist party mocking Juneteenth rejected those allegations during a press conference after a Black firefighter filed a lawsuit against them. Firefighter Jerrod James, who was asked by the fire chief to attend the party while he was on duty, alleges in his legal filing that dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia hosted a racist pool party earlier this summer. The couple claimed on Tuesday that the party was indented to make fun of liberal politicians but that it wasn’t racist. While the Nicosias said their party on...
SOCIETY
NBC News

U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria against Iran-backed groups

The U.S. launched airstrikes in Syria on Tuesday, targeting what it said was infrastructure used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strikes were carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden, Col. Joe Buccino, the communication director for Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy