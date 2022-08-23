Read full article on original website
Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing
SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
NJ woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 PA trooper death
A Union County woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison for the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Court records indicate that 37-year-old Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, pleaded...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Bayonne QuickChek worker assaulted with broom & window squeegee at gas pump
A Bayonne QuickChek worker was assaulted with a broom and window squeegee as he was being attacked by three men at the gas pump, police said. At approximately 6:28 a.m. yesterday, a 24-year-old QuickChek employee reported that he was assaulted by three men at their 20 East 53rd St. location, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
wrnjradio.com
2 drivers seriously injured after Ford F-350 strikes car on shoulder of I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two drivers were seriously injured Sunday morning after a Ford F-350 crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m....
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ocscanner.news
MERCER COUNTY: MISSING CHILD ALERT
The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate 11 year old John Scott. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, ripped jeans shorts and red, white and blue crocs. John Scott is known to frequent Cadwalader Park and the downtown area.
3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ
Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
3 injured, including off-duty cop, when driver crashes into group of people helping another crash in NJ
A 29-year-old woman crashed into a group of good Samaritans assisting two other drivers who collided on the Newark Jersey City Turnpike on Thursday, injuring three people including an off-duty police officer.
Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day
It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Morris County Employer Burglarized At Gunpoint By Disgruntled Former Workers, Police Say
Several suspects were arrested after burglarizing their former employer’s Morris County home while armed with a handgun, authorities said. Officers responded to the burglary report at a home on Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover on Thursday, Aug, 18, a release from the local police department said. Upon arrival, officers...
Newark Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Man Wanted for Questioning in Carjacking
NEWARK, NJ _ the North Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
