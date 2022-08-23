ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing

SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
SUMMIT, NJ
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MERCER COUNTY: MISSING CHILD ALERT

The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate 11 year old John Scott. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, ripped jeans shorts and red, white and blue crocs. John Scott is known to frequent Cadwalader Park and the downtown area.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ

Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
SUMMIT, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day

It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say

A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
PATERSON, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
