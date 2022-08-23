ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks fail to regain momentum one day after Wall Street suffered its worse rout since June in a dramatic selloff

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com, Reuters
 5 days ago

Wall Street's major stock indexes were little changed in early trading on Tuesday, a day after they suffered their worst rout since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.09 points, or 0.09 percent, at the opening bell before wavering between positive and negative territory in tepid early trading.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite both also opened slightly negative before flitting into slight gains, as markets appeared to take a breather and investors waited for new manufacturing and services data.

It follows a sharp selloff on Monday, when the Dow lost 643 points on concerns about aggressive signals from the US Federal Reserve on further rate hikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3y7w_0hSNWrVa00
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.09 points, or 0.09 percent, at the opening bell before wavering between positive and negative territory in tepid early trading

Wall Street had closed sharply lower in the past two sessions as investor focus turned to a Fed gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, where central bank Chair Jerome Powell is expected to reinforce a strong commitment to stamp out inflation running at four-decades high.

'The market has been wrong that we're close to a pivot point by the Fed,' said Chris Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management.

'I expect Powell to be more hawkish than current consensus expects. He will once again reiterate that their primary goal is to defeat inflation, he is not there to support the equity markets or the bond market. The market yesterday was a reflection of that fears.'

After a rough start to the year, markets rallied since mid-June on hopes inflation has peaked.

But the summer rally snapped last week on renewed fears around an aggressive monetary policy tightening path by the Fed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTyqs_0hSNWrVa00
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday

Traders remain split between a 50-basis point and a 75-basis point hike by the central bank at its meeting next month, though economists polled by Reuters expect a 50-basis point hike.

On Tuesday, Macy's and J.M. Smucker rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, while Zoom Video sank after cutting its full-year outlook.

Earnings reports from Advance Auto Parts, Intuit, and Nordstrom are expected after the closing bell.

