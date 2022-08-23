ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
Kelly Clarkson: My Divorce Was So Messy I Had to Quit The Voice!

Earlier this year, after months of messy legal wrangling, Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Yes, Kelly’s ex has a villainous-sounding name, and he’s fully lived up to it in recent months. The divorce settlement wasn’t ideal — Clarkson was forced to pay millions to Blackstock...
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Are Re-Recording ‘9 to 5’

Four decades after she earned her first pop-chart Number One and an Oscar nomination for “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton is set to release a significantly re-imagined version of the song with fellow pop-country superstar Kelly Clarkson. The announcement of the track, to be released Sept. 9, coincides with Friday’s celebration of National Women’s Equality Day, first designated by Congressional resolution on Aug. 26, 1973. The new take on the 1980 hit, produced by Shane McAnally, Sasha Alex Sloan, and King Henry, was created especially for the upcoming documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which chronicles the making of the 1980 comedy 9 to 5, while also spotlighting the challenges faced by women in the workplace, a situation the movie had a surprising yet significant impact in advancing.
Lizzo Delivers Epic Performance of '2 B Loved' at MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night's awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)." After singing...
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship

Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Jennifer Lopez Feels ‘On Top Of The World’ After Marrying Ben Affleck: She’s ‘So Happy’

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are in Italy enjoying their honeymoon after walking down the aisle in front of friends and family in Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to a person close to the happy couple, they had to really work their schedules to make their honeymoon happen, and it paid off. “Ben and Jennifer will both head straight back to work after their honeymoon. He’s still in the middle of editing his Nike movie and she’s about to start shooting her new Netflix show [Atlas], so their schedules are very tight, they had to do a lot of juggling to fit everything in,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But the good news is Jennifer’s shooting here [in Los Angeles] so they’ll be coming home to each other every night. It was originally going to shoot in Canada so this is much better for newlywed life.”
Lizzo Is Looking and Feeling Good as Hell on VMAs Red Carpet

Looking good as hell! Lizzo has arrived on the carpet for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The 34-year-old sported a voluminous dark-blue gown, and it seems like this is look number one for the four-time nominee, who is also set to hit the stage. Rocking dramatic dark...
