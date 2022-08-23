Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are in Italy enjoying their honeymoon after walking down the aisle in front of friends and family in Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to a person close to the happy couple, they had to really work their schedules to make their honeymoon happen, and it paid off. “Ben and Jennifer will both head straight back to work after their honeymoon. He’s still in the middle of editing his Nike movie and she’s about to start shooting her new Netflix show [Atlas], so their schedules are very tight, they had to do a lot of juggling to fit everything in,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But the good news is Jennifer’s shooting here [in Los Angeles] so they’ll be coming home to each other every night. It was originally going to shoot in Canada so this is much better for newlywed life.”

