'There was a fire in Archie's room - and we had to go out and do another official engagement': Meghan Markle tells Archetypes podcast how nursery caught fire during South Africa tour while Sussexes' son was downstairs

Adoptive mother of little boy who was tortured so badly by his birth parents he had both his legs amputated says she is 'extremely grateful' his father's early prison release has been blocked
The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell, who was so badly tortured by his father that he had both legs amputated, said she is 'extremely grateful' that his early release from jail has been blocked. Anthony Smith, 47, and Jody Simpson, 24, abused their son in 2014 - and in 2018...
'Gaunt' Steven Hoffenberg spent his final days living quietly alone in Connecticut apartment where neighbors had no idea about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein or criminal past
Steven Hoffenberg lived out his final days quietly in a small apartment in rural Connecticut, keeping away from neighbors who had no idea about his criminal past or ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Hoffenberg, 77, was found dead inside his apartment on Tuesday night after a wellness check was requested by...
Muslim parents of severely brain-damaged four-month-old baby who believed it was a miracle that he began to breathe after medics decided he was dead lose High Court battle to keep him alive on life support
The parents of a seriously ill baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead have lost a High Court life support treatment fight. Bosses at a London hospital trust responsible for the four-month-old boy's care became involved in a treatment dispute with his parents earlier this summer and asked a judge to consider the case.
Insult to injury: Victim of building giant collapse rages after he walks out of hospital and finds a massive pile of rubbish dumped outside his home - after suffering crushing news
Skip bin contractors have added to the woes of a father-of-three who discovered his dream home will remain 'a shell' after the collapse of a major home builder. Queensland man Dale Liston had been told 'everything was fine' by the company building his home at Logan Reserve in Brisbane's south, Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd - right up until the company collapsed on Thursday.
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery
Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
Young girl rushed to hospital with head injury after rollercoaster horror in which terrified children were left dangling '20ft in the air' for '90 minutes' when ride suddenly stopped
Terrified parents clung on to their screaming children for 90 minutes after a rollercoaster broke down 20ft in the air, with one child being rushed to the hospital with a head injury. Horrified witnesses say young children were dangling from the ride at Pleasureland, in Southport, Merseyside on Saturday. A...
Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt
Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
Shocking domestic violence 'joke' about a battered and bruised woman going to the doctor for help sparks grovelling apology from a newspaper
A regional newspaper has issued a grovelling apology to its local community after publishing an offensive domestic violence 'joke'. Murgon Moments newspaper, based in Queensland's South Burnett region near Gympie, published a 'joke' in their August edition about a battered and bruised woman going to the doctor for help. The...
Hunters release wild animal from sack into excited pack of foxhounds in shocking video footage
'Sickening' footage has emerged which appears to show members of a hunt releasing a 'bagged fox' directly into a pack of hounds. Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Somerset in March and which has been condemned by many within the sport of hunting. In the video, which...
Trusted son raided nearly £1.5M from his dementia-stricken mother's bank accounts and went on 'mass shopping spree' with her credit card, court hears after his sister spotted funds missing
A son 'plundered' more than £1.5 million from his wealthy elderly mother, leaving her little for her own care, after she became too ill to look after her own financial affairs, a court has heard. Jonathan Feld, 62, allegedly moved £1.3 million of 89-year-old Hannah Feld's money to a...
Prince Harry 'slammed the phone down' on William during heated call about allegations Meghan Markle 'bullied' staff, explosive new documentary claims
Prince Harry 'slammed the phone down' on Prince William after being confronted with witness statements portraying Meghan Markle as a vicious bully of female staff, according to a new investigation. In turn, William – 'who already didn't like his sister-in-law very much' – became so angry at his brother's insistence...
Dramatic moment a police officer is flung through the air trying to stop a Gucci-clad drugged up driver - as a judge calls for penalties to match those for drink drivers
A police officer was sent flying through the air as he tried to arrest a drugged up driver who reversed his stolen Range Rover into three cars in shocking footage. Jahdon Tamati, 32, was high on ice and GHB when he tried to flee from police in August 2020 at the height of Melbourne's stage four lockdown.
Senior cop is handcuffed as he arrives at work in shock twist in investigation into the sudden death of an Outback Wrangler TV star, 33, in helicopter crash while collecting crocodile eggs
One of the Northern Territory's top cops is facing a slew of charges believed to be related to an investigation into a helicopter crash that claimed the life of a TV star. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, was arrested upon his arrival at work at Darwin Police Station on Thursday morning.
Five people are hospitalized with back pain after 19-story wooden rollercoaster at Six Flags Great Adventure MALFUNCTIONS - a year after it suffered a derailment
Five people were taken to hospital with back pain in New Jersey on Thursday night after a malfunction on one of the fastest and tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world. Riders on El Toro at Six Flags amusement park in Jackson Township, 20 miles east of Trenton, reported that it felt like the carriages 'hit a pothole'.
Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death
The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
The Queen is 'carefully considering' if she is well enough to attend her beloved Braemar Games amid ongoing fears for her health
The Queen is ‘carefully considering’ whether she is fit enough to attend the Braemar Games next weekend as concerns grow over her mobility issues, The Mail on Sunday understands. The Highland Games, which are often attended by the Queen and the Prime Minister of the day, are usually...
Spreading his wings to fly: Clark the bald eagle 'shows off a bit' as he goes through airport security in Charlotte after deciding to give his 'wings a break and go commercial'
A bald eagle decided to give its wings a rest to fly the friendly skies like the rest of us, as it surprised TSA agents at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Clark, a 19-year-old bald eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, got in line with his handlers on Monday to go through a checkpoint in North Carolina, as seen via Twitter.
Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel breaks her 30 year silence and reveals she had a crush on co-star Rider Strong during filming of show
Danielle Fishel has broken her silence and revealed a secret she's been keeping for three decades. The former teen star, 41, had a crush on co-star Rider Strong, 42, when they were working on Boy Meets World. The truth came out during the latest episode of their Pod Meets World...
Young couple who had just found 'true love' and their close mate are killed in 'horrendous' crash
Three friends killed in a horror two-vehicle crash in Tasmania´s south on Saturday have been identified by police. Maddie Baird, 19, her boyfriend Andrew Everett, 28, and driver Brady Poole, 27, died at the scene where their Toyota Corolla collided into an oncoming VW on the South Arm Highway.
