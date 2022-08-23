ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warner Bros. Cost-Cutting Measures You Hate Are Gonna Get Worse

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEVH1_0hSNTkT600

It has been a wild ride for Warner Bros. and its flagship pay-TV property HBO over the past few years.

It took years of negotiations between AT&T (T) , Time Warner, and the Department of Justice to get the go ahead for AT&T to close its $85 billion purchase Time Warner in 2018.

AT&T fought the DOJ hard over the deal as the government felt that the company would charge its cable competitors more for Warner Media content following the merger.

Then just three years after the deal closed, the company announced that it was spinning off the media assets it just acquired to combine with Discovery Media, in a $43 billion deal meant to create an even larger content giant.

That new combined entity isn't expected to debut in full until 2023, but the executives at Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) are already preparing the way for the future by making some big changes on the Warner side, specifically with HBO MAX.

"We've been able to dig deeper into the financials and have gained a much better, more complete picture of where we are and the path forward, including identifying some additional and unexpected challenges that have and will continue to require our focus and attention," new CEO David Zaslav said during the August earnings call, his second with the company.

The changes have ruffled the feathers of some fans of the content on the platform, but Warner isn't planning on slowing down.

Changes Coming to HBO MAX

Back in its heyday, HBO was the crown jewel of prestige television.

The subscription network dominated television's Emmy Awards with shows like The Sopranos and The Wire. Not much has changed, as the company as HBO and HBO MAX received 140 nominations, 10 more than it garnered the previous year, at the 2022 Emmy's

But when Warner Bros Discovery is done with the channel, it will look like a very different entity.

The quality of content, if you want to measure that quality by Emmy nominations, can't be the reason for the changes, so the heart of the issue from Warner Discovery's perspective must be money.

"Our focus is on shaping a real business with significant global ambition, but not one that solely chases subscribers at any cost or blindly seeks to win the content spending wars," he said.

Zaslav also says there is room for "improvement and cost savings" at the network as the company looks to get lean ahead of the launch of the new streaming service that will feature both Warner Media and Discover content.

While the company has been open about its plan to find $3 billion in cost synergies from the merger, Zaslav indicated that the company is just a third of the way through its cost-cutting strategy.

"We have implemented initiatives leading to $1 billion in run rate synergy over the next 12 months, with at least an additional $2 billion in the works as part of our cost synergy plan," Zaslav said.

The biggest title to be knocked off of WB's schedule so far is the well-publicized direct-to-streaming movie "Batgirl," which reportedly had a budget of $90 million.

The company also canceled "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" after the show received its 19th Emmy nomination. "Full Frontal" joined other casualties like "Made for Love" and "Raised By Wolves" in receiving the corporate axe in recent months.

But the company seems to be just getting started since, as its CEO stated, it still has another $2 billion in cuts to make.

Here's What Is Next for HBO Max

Zaslav also announced plans to introduce a less expensive, or even a free, advertising-supported tier for the service, and to begin moving the various reality shows under the Discovery umbrella into the HBO Max streaming service.

Select offerings from the Magnolia Network will be available on HBO Max, starting in September, including “Fixer Upper: The Castle.” This will be the first time Discovery-produced shows will be available on HBO Max.

TV series and specials that were created for CNN, including the beloved series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” will get its own hub on Discovery+. The series were previously available on HBO Max until they were moved to the short-lived CNN+ streaming service.

There’s also been rumors that HBO Max might get a new name that more prominently features the title “Discovery."

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Apologizes in Person to Warner Bros. Bosses After Fearing ‘The Flash’ Could Get Scrapped

Ezra Miller was reportedly so worried The Flash could get canned following a recent string of arrests and controversies, the embattled actor turned up in California this week to personally apologize to their new Warner Bros. bosses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was spotted at the Burbank lot on Wednesday alongside their agent Scott Metzger to meet with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.’ new film chairs. During the meeting, Miller allegedly assured the executives of their commitment to the studio and film, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release date.  The precarious...
MOVIES
digg.com

HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service

A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
David Zaslav
The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Media#Hbo Max#Business Industry#Linus Business#At T#Time Warner#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Warner Brothers#Hbo Max Back
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film

Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy