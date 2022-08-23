Mum & dad arrested for ‘selling SIX-DAY-OLD baby for £3,600 after putting tot up for sale before she was even born’

A MUM and dad have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell their six-day-old baby to strangers for £3,600.

Police rescued the infant - along with two other babies for sale - in a sting operation targeting black market middlemen.

Police arrested alleged middlemen and a couple trying to buy the baby Credit: East2West

The newborn was taken into care along with two other rescued babies Credit: East2West

Officers busted a "buyer" couple aged 48 and 46, along with the newborn's parents and two alleged intermediaries in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Police also arrested a woman suspected of arranging fake documents for trafficked babies.

The biological parents had been planning the sale for months before the birth, it is claimed.

Police chief Didar Akhanov said of the alleged intermediaries: "It was established that the couple began to look for buyers for the unborn child two months ago.

“Residents of Almaty, 48-year-old citizen U. and 46-year-old citizen E. decided to buy.

“The parties had agreed on a price.”

Another police source said: “First the biological parents of the girl were detained.

“Potential buyers and a married couple acting as intermediaries were held next.

“Then came the detention of a 56 year old woman A. who for a monetary reward took upon herself the obligation to arrange fake documents for the child.”

One alleged middleman was found to have two other babies with him aged three months and seven months.

He claimed they were both his but could not prove it, police say.

The cop chief said: "We suspect these children were ‘live goods’ [who had been traded].

“The investigation will definitely establish the truth."

A criminal case on trafficking minors has been opened.

The suspects were remanded in custody and face up to 12 years jail if convicted.

The latest case comes after a Russian mother was accused of trying to sell her son, aged seven, to strangers for £4,000.

Nargiza Aitmatova, 36, had advertised him on human organ transplant websites, it is alleged.

She allegedly arranged to meet a buyer at a shopping centre and was confronted by charity volunteers, who called cops.

There is growing concern in Russia over ruthless body part traders, who are feared to be linked to the mafia and are active in selling organs to wealthy buyers on the black market.

Last month another mother was arrested for allegedly selling her five-day-old son to pay for a nose job.

She handed over the tot on the day she left hospital but was detained before she could have the surgery, said cops in Dagestan.

Cash and fake documents were seized in a sting operation Credit: East2West