ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Mum & dad arrested for ‘selling SIX-DAY-OLD baby for £3,600 after putting tot up for sale before she was even born’

By Will Stewart
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7sbm_0hSNSzQY00

A MUM and dad have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell their six-day-old baby to strangers for £3,600.

Police rescued the infant - along with two other babies for sale - in a sting operation targeting black market middlemen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxtMK_0hSNSzQY00
Police arrested alleged middlemen and a couple trying to buy the baby Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wiyi_0hSNSzQY00
The newborn was taken into care along with two other rescued babies Credit: East2West

Officers busted a "buyer" couple aged 48 and 46, along with the newborn's parents and two alleged intermediaries in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Police also arrested a woman suspected of arranging fake documents for trafficked babies.

The biological parents had been planning the sale for months before the birth, it is claimed.

Police chief Didar Akhanov said of the alleged intermediaries: "It was established that the couple began to look for buyers for the unborn child two months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwvYi_0hSNSzQY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dykv4_0hSNSzQY00

“Residents of Almaty, 48-year-old citizen U. and 46-year-old citizen E. decided to buy.

“The parties had agreed on a price.”

Another police source said: “First the biological parents of the girl were detained.

“Potential buyers and a married couple acting as intermediaries were held next.

“Then came the detention of a 56 year old woman A. who for a monetary reward took upon herself the obligation to arrange fake documents for the child.”

One alleged middleman was found to have two other babies with him aged three months and seven months.

He claimed they were both his but could not prove it, police say.

The cop chief said: "We suspect these children were ‘live goods’ [who had been traded].

“The investigation will definitely establish the truth."

A criminal case on trafficking minors has been opened.

The suspects were remanded in custody and face up to 12 years jail if convicted.

The latest case comes after a Russian mother was accused of trying to sell her son, aged seven, to strangers for £4,000.

Nargiza Aitmatova, 36, had advertised him on human organ transplant websites, it is alleged.

She allegedly arranged to meet a buyer at a shopping centre and was confronted by charity volunteers, who called cops.

There is growing concern in Russia over ruthless body part traders, who are feared to be linked to the mafia and are active in selling organs to wealthy buyers on the black market.

Last month another mother was arrested for allegedly selling her five-day-old son to pay for a nose job.

She handed over the tot on the day she left hospital but was detained before she could have the surgery, said cops in Dagestan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLU0B_0hSNSzQY00
Cash and fake documents were seized in a sting operation Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flIUV_0hSNSzQY00
Police swooped to stop the sale in Almaty, Kazakhstan Credit: East2West

Comments / 26

tampatattoo84
4d ago

it's ok for an adoption agency to charge 30 to 70 thousand dollars. but everyone is outraged at this. at least they didn't kill it

Reply(1)
11
B Blessed
4d ago

so they basically where doing an adoption but didn't know adoption rules. You assume bad intent right away but maybe they truly couldn't afford a kid and adoption agency charge way to much. private adoption is legal you just need lawyer prior to handing over baby.

Reply
4
JMary1914
5d ago

It is very sick. Selling the baby, for worst killing the baby. We can be happy the baby is alive.....

Reply
11
Related
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Daily Mail

Mother admits she's sometimes 'frightened' of her son, 3, who 'claws at her face, bites her and headbutts her' because he suffers from a rare condition that means he can't feel pain

A mother has revealed her desperation over her three-year-old son who suffers from a rare condition that means he can't feel pain. Ronnie Bird, three, was diagnosed with Smith-Magenis syndrome (SMS) aged one. The extremely rare condition causes behavioural problems and means he doesn't feel pain, leading to alarming behaviour...
KIDS
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tot#Dagestan#Volunteers#Kazakhstan#Russia
Daily Mail

She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs

It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted knifeman, 26, who stabbed and strangled his friend, 19, to death and tried to set fire to her body after she rejected his advances and said she thought of him 'more as a brother' is jailed for minimum of 21 years

A jilted knifeman who stabbed and strangled his friend to death before trying to set fire to her body after she rejected his advances has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years. Halefom Weldeyohannes, 26, repeatedly knifed 19-year-old Yordanos Brhane at her home in Unett Street, Birmingham, on July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
701K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy