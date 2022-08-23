ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend is auctioning a birthday card the billionaire sent for $1,000

By Jona Jaupi
 5 days ago
AN EX-GIRLFRIEND of Elon Musk has put a birthday card the mogul sent her up for auction.

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's first girlfriend, has plans to sell off some personal items pertaining to her former flame on RR Auction.

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's first girlfriend, has plans to sell off some personal items pertaining to her former flame on RR Auction. Credit: RR Auction
Jennifer Gwynne and Elon Musk in 1995 Credit: RR Auction

Who is Jennifer Gwynne?

Gwynne, 48, is currently an analyst at American health care company McKesson, according to public records.

She dated Musk for about a year back in 1994, when they were both co-eds at the University of Pennsylvania,

"We met in the fall of 1994. I was a junior and he was a senior... we were in the same dorm and we worked together," she told the Daily Mail.

What is she auctioning off?

Gwynne is selling a birthday card in pristine condition that Musk sent her in 1995.

The card reads: "Happy birthday Jennifer (aka Boo-Boo). Love, Elon."

"Boo-boo", the analyst told the Daily Mail, was Elon's way of trying to be affectionate at the time.

Alongside the letter, she is selling several sweet and goofy photographs of a young Elon and herself.

She also put a necklace up for auction that the SpaceX CEO bought for her in December 1995, while they were visiting his mother in Toronto.

It was initially supposed to be a Christmas gift but ended up being her birthday present instead.

Why is she auctioning these items off?

Today, Gwynne is married – with a stepson – and living in South Carolina.

She said that she is selling off these items to raise money for her stepson's college fund.

While Gwynne avoided selling the items for decades, she believes now is the right time to get rid of them.

Elon's ex-girlfriend is also selling several sweet and goofy photographs of a young Elon and herself. Credit: RR Auction
Elon Musk pictured in his 20s Credit: RR Auction

Currently, the affectionate birthday card has received four bids, placing its value at $1,331, per RR Auction.

The auction is now live and will remain so until September 14.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
