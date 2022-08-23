Read full article on original website
Highlights! Watch KSI destroy Swarmz with second-round knockout
Social media influencer KSI made his first boxing appearance of the day (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when he met Brandon “Swarmz” Scott in a three-round affair to spark the main card. KSI will also be back in action in the main event when he takes on professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in another three-round fight.
Video: Watch ‘KSI vs. Swarmz’ LIVE countdown show
KSI will make an eventful return to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the social media star takes on two opponents in one night. KSI, who hasn’t competed since a decision win over Logan Paul...
UFC 278 ‘Fight Motion’ video: Did Leon Edwards deliver the greatest knockout in UFC history?
Fight fans can now watch the slow-motion replay of all the action from UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, including Leon Edwards’ last-minute knockout win over Kamaru Usman to claim the undisputed UFC welterweight title. This past weekend delivered one of the most memorable knockout finishes...
Hasim Rahman Jr. moves on from Jake Paul fight to box Vitor Belfort
Hasim Rahman Jr. may never get to box Jake Paul, but it looks like the spotlight he’s drawn from feuding with the YouTuber turned boxer has landed him a tougher opponent. Rahman Jr. is now set to face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on October 15th in Sheffield, England. That bout will be one half of a double main event for the next DAZN X Series 002, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing. In the second main, it’s a battle of the YouTube pranksters as Jay Swingler takes on Chad Lebaron aka Cherdleys.
Video: Nate Diaz smokes out USADA, refuses to give more piss
Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home. Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC...
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
Daniel Cormier labels Khamzat Chimaev ‘biggest loser’ following UFC 278 fallout
Now that Leon Edwards is the undisputed UFC welterweight champion after shocking Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round knockout at UFC 278 last weekend the divisional future for Khamzat Chimaev remains up in the air. Chimaev, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 earlier...
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Arman Tsarukyan claims Rafael dos Anjos ducked him after ‘RDA’ calls for ‘veteran’ UFC matchups
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who also carved out a respectable record at 170 pounds, will not be making another run at the division title and would prefer to finish out the twilight of his career battling well-traveled veterans like Jim Miller. “I had my last title run...
Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson plans to keep fighting: ‘I ain’t done’
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson was one of the most entertaining light heavyweights in the world during the early 2000 era of PRIDE FC. He was one of the few fighters to cross over into the UFC and hold up in the Octagon, winning the 205 pound championship in 2007 off Chuck Liddell.
Pushing! Shoving! KSI two-handed by Swarmz during chaotic boxing face off (Video)
It’s no longer good enough to be a celebrity boxer these days, you now have to up the ante to keep fickle fight fans from tuning out. That’s why Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji — better know by his Internet handle “KSI” — will be boxing two opponents in one night.
Jose Aldo’s coach denies retirement talk after disappointing UFC 278 loss
Leading up to his UFC 278 fight against Merab Dvalishvili, Jose Aldo said he was still competing to become a UFC champion, and if he couldn’t win the belt then there wouldn’t be much reason to continue fighting. After Dvalishvili defeated Aldo via decision, the tough Georgian shared...
Mike Perry names Jon Jones and Jake Paul on bare knuckle hit list
Mike Perry is shooting for the stars after beating Michael Page at bare knuckle boxing last weekend at BKFC London. This includes recent callouts of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Oleksandr Usyk, and even Jon Jones. Last weekend Perry went six rounds against Bellator MMA veteran, Page, who was making his...
Zabit Magomedsharipov opens up on UFC retirement: ‘They promised one thing, did another’
Zabit Magomedsharipov retired from the sport earlier this year after a lengthy period without any fights. Zabit was always a bit of a mystery, and didn’t give any concrete details as to why he decided to walk away from his position as a top UFC featherweight. Until now. In...
Video: Demetrious Johnson FaceTimes Henry Cejudo to celebrate after ONE Championship KO
Demetrious Johnson reached out to a familiar face to celebrate his knockout victory over Adriano Moraes Friday night at ONE Championship on Amazon Prime in Singapore. It was none other than former Olympic gold medalist and UFC champion, Henry Cejudo. Johnson, who was coming off a submission finish over Rodtang...
Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’
Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
Midnight Mania highlights! Demetrious Johnson earns revenge via flying knee knockout over Adriano Moraes in One Championship US debut
Earlier tonight (Fri. Aug. 27, 2022), One Championship completed their One on Prime 1 event from Kallang, Singapore. It was the first event from One to air on Amazon Prime, meaning the promotion was sure to pull out all the stops in putting on a great night of action. Even after a disastrous weigh-in day, the fighters delivered, putting on an incredible night of action featuring many finishes.
Sean Strickland bashes ‘uptight c—t’ Luke Rockhold after UFC 278: ‘I’m glad he retired’
Despite Luke Rockhold’s gutsy performance in a Fight of the Night loss to Paulo Costa last weekend at UFC 278 outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t a fan. Rockhold, who was making his first Octagon appearance since 2019, struggled straight out of the gate. But even though...
