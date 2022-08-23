ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

just one
5d ago

Hopefully not for long, women of all ages need to be shown the respect they finally won, and not be regressed back a hundred years, because that’s what the republicans are aiming for.

4
Connecticut Public

New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony

Laws restricting access to abortion went into effect in a number of states this week, including Texas, which already has some of the toughest restrictions in the country. Its new law goes even further. It makes it a felony to provide an abortion, and that is punishable by up to life in prison. We're joined now by Elizabeth Sepper, who is a professor of law at the University of Texas at Austin.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The polls are telling a new story about Democrats and the midterms

Two months ago, it seemed that the Democratic Party was headed for a historic rout in this year’s midterm elections — but now, that assessment is being upended. National Democrats recently achieved a string of significant legislative victories, protecting abortion rights is proving to be a motivating issue for voters across the country and gas prices are steadily on the decline.
ELECTIONS
Connecticut Public

For politicians, does online popularity translate into votes?

Recent polling suggests Democrats are in a better position to retain control of the Senate this fall than previously expected. If they do, races in swing states like Pennsylvania could be key. That's where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's team is making use of the Democrats' popularity on Twitter to attack Oz on a variety of issues. The platform is also where Oz has clapped back at Fetterman, and it's where the Republican has made a number of gaffes of his own.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Connecticut Public

A teacher pilots new African American studies AP course

As many educators are shying away from classroom discussions about race this school year, some will be piloting a brand new program - Advanced Placement African American Studies. The program launched at 60 high schools across the country, and more schools will be added next year. The curriculum will be an interdisciplinary look at the history of civil rights in the U.S., as well as African American music and other topics. But this comes at a time when classroom instruction about race and racism has become a hot-button political issue. At least 36 states have introduced or passed legislation restricting instruction about race and racism. We wanted to know how teachers piloting the program are thinking about this, so we called Marlon Williams-Clark. He's a teacher at Florida State University Schools and he joins us now. Marlon Williams-Clark, welcome.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Connecticut Public

