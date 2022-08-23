Read full article on original website
Johnson named Quenon Associate Professor of Mining Engineering at Missouri S&T
Dr. Catherine Johnson, associate professor of mining and explosives engineering at Missouri S&T, has been named the Robert H. Quenon Associate Professor of Mining Engineering. She will begin serving in this role Thursday, Sept. 1. “I am honored to receive this title and to be recognized for my work in...
Volunteers needed for Missouri S&T girls’ conference
More than 450 7th and 8th grade girls from across Missouri are expected to attend the 21st annual Expanding Your Horizons (EYH) conference on Friday, Sept. 23, on the campus of Missouri University of Science and Technology. Women volunteers are needed to guide student groups around campus for this event....
School Board seeks to fill vacancy
The Lebanon R-3 School Board has declared a vacancy on the Board, created by the resignation of Board member Jason Riggs. The action was taken at a special school board meeting Wednesday. Jason Riggs has served on the Board since 2006, including three years as Board President and five years as Vice President. Riggs served on the board during the opening of Lebanon Middle School and the passage of the Proposition Lebanon Schools tax issue. For more on this story see the LCR.
Missouri Governor’s Mansion Features 1904 World’s Fair Furniture, USS Missouri Silver, and Famous Visitors
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City is more than just the official residence of the state’s chief executive. It also functions as a sort of history museum. Patrick Murphy is a tour guide at the mansion. Here’s what you can expect when you go there:
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street, named Tim Bradley Way, from Interstate 44 to the roundabout on Bishop Avenue with a clearer view of the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus. Portions of Tim Bradley Way will first be opened to drivers Wednesday. The street is expected to be completely open Wednesday, September 7th. It replaces University Drive, which closed Wednesday as the main connector from Exit 186 on I-44 to Rolla and Missouri S&T.
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatal UTV crash in Camden County
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweet Friday evening about an investigation of a fatal UTV crash in Camden County. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatal UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Car runs over man in JCMO
A Linn man is at University Hospital after being hit by a car. 49 – year old William Kaullen was weed eating on Southwest Blvd. Thursday morning. A car driven by a teen driver ran off the road and hit Kaullen. He had serious head injuries and was taken to Columbia.
Department responds to Houston structure fire
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The blaze was at 9411 Highway E, north of Houston.
Man from Licking arrested by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Matthew C. Sullins, 41, is charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released...
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County
Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
Murder suspect set to make court appearance
A Texas County man charged in the murder of his sister-in-law is set to appear Sept. 6 for either a plea or trial setting in Texas County Circuit Court. Joshua Goodchild of Eunice, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Nikki Goodchild, 31, who was married to his brother. The tragedy in March 2022 occurred at the woman’s Eunice house, where she was found in the living room just inside the doorway with bullet wounds to her head, chest and right shoulder, authorities said.
