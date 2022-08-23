KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a grant of $25 million to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the state, which is expected to create 180 jobs. As part of the governor’s Better Kentucky Plan Stronger Communities Program, the grant funds will allow communities, businesses and local governments to benefit from this well capping, as well as projects focused upon energy efficiency, forestry, renewable energy, waste management and water.

