Breathitt County, KY

KFVS12

Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear: $25M grant to plug orphan wells expects to create more than 150 jobs

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a grant of $25 million to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the state, which is expected to create 180 jobs. As part of the governor’s Better Kentucky Plan Stronger Communities Program, the grant funds will allow communities, businesses and local governments to benefit from this well capping, as well as projects focused upon energy efficiency, forestry, renewable energy, waste management and water.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Candle plant cited for violations after deadly tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations of federal labor law. Seven serious offenses are alleged, carrying potential fines of $40,000. Information on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website says Mayfield...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders. “We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached...
KENTUCKY STATE
Breathitt County, KY
Government
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
BRIDGETON, MO
KFVS12

You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cooler days are ahead for us, and nature is already preparing. Like some species of butterflies, hummingbirds migrate south in the early fall to stay warm. It’s a long trek spanning hundreds or thousands of miles, which can be a lot of flying for a three-inch-long bird.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – John Wood has dropped out of the race for the U.S. Senate in Missouri. Wood was running as an independent. On Tuesday, he announced he was ending his campaign because former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. In an email...
MISSOURI STATE

