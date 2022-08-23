Read full article on original website
Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
Gov. Beshear: $25M grant to plug orphan wells expects to create more than 150 jobs
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a grant of $25 million to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the state, which is expected to create 180 jobs. As part of the governor’s Better Kentucky Plan Stronger Communities Program, the grant funds will allow communities, businesses and local governments to benefit from this well capping, as well as projects focused upon energy efficiency, forestry, renewable energy, waste management and water.
Candle plant cited for violations after deadly tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations of federal labor law. Seven serious offenses are alleged, carrying potential fines of $40,000. Information on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website says Mayfield...
Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders. “We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached...
Heartland virus in Illinois; how to keep yourself safe from tick-borne illness
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”They’re very aggressive pursuit ticks, is how I think of them,” Dr. Holly Tuten said. Dr. Tuten leads the tick-borne pathogen surveillance program for the Illinois Mosquito and Vector Control Association. She was also the first author on a paper documenting Heartland virus in Illinois.
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
Small quake registers in northern St. Francois County, Mo.
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small quake rattled in northeastern St. Francois County on Monday evening, August 23. According to the USGS, just before 5:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 3.4 miles northeast of Terre du Lac. The depth of the quake was 7.45 miles. No one...
You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cooler days are ahead for us, and nature is already preparing. Like some species of butterflies, hummingbirds migrate south in the early fall to stay warm. It’s a long trek spanning hundreds or thousands of miles, which can be a lot of flying for a three-inch-long bird.
John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – John Wood has dropped out of the race for the U.S. Senate in Missouri. Wood was running as an independent. On Tuesday, he announced he was ending his campaign because former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. In an email...
