Mystery of ‘beautiful’ mother killed by three men who burst into her home and also left her husband injured

By Tatiana Louder
 5 days ago

A "BEAUTIFUL" mom was brutally killed by three men who burst into her house during a home invasion that has left cops stumped.

The intruders, who are still at large, also injured Irah Sok's husband, Makara, during the brutal attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKFht_0hSNMh0600
Irah Sok was killed Friday morning in her family home with her husband and child present Credit: KIRO 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpgDd_0hSNMh0600
Makara Sok, Irah's husband, called the murder a 'shameless act' Credit: KIRO 7

Sok was shot in the head at her family home in South Everett, Washington on Friday morning.

Her husband Makara Sok called the cops as soon as he could from a neighbor's house after the attackers fled, ABS-CBN reported.

Police said the couple's son was also in the home at the time of the murder, but was unharmed, according to the outlet,

Irah was an award-winning photographer, who captured pregnancy and new mothers.

Her family members suspect her recent success may have made her a target for the crime.

Last January, she held a grand opening of her Photography studio, KIRO7 wrote.

"I don't know how to envy another human being for what they have," said Irah's cousin Aileen Lapuz.

"You know my cousin worked very, very hard."

Irah was from the Philippines and met her Cambodian-American husband Makara at Boeing Company.

"My emotions are everywhere right now," he said to KIRO7.

This is a shameless act.

“I’m begging the community to come out and help me catch these people.

"This is a shameless act.

"Who thinks you would wake up and lose your wife.”

Irah's family is reportedly considering raising money so that the Snohomish County Sheriff has proper support to solve the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aumV_0hSNMh0600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXCV8_0hSNMh0600

Her family fear defunding could cause a lackluster investigation, but the sheriff's spokesman told KIRO7 they were conducting a vigorous probe into the murder.

"She’s very kind," Aileen told the outlet. "[Irah had] no like hate in her heart.”

