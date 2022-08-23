ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

What are the best hotels in New Jersey near Six Flags?

By Penelope Min
 5 days ago
TAKING a trip to a theme park full of fun and scary rollercoasters can be a dream day.

Six Flags Great Adventure located in New Jersey is close to many hotels you can spend the day in.

Six Flags is a theme park located throughout the US, with one location in Jackson, New Jersey Credit: Getty Images

Located in Jackson, New Jersey, approximately 70 miles from Manhattan, Six Flags Great Adventure has many great hotels nearby.

While the theme park does not have its own resort or hotel attached, there are affordable and closeby options depending on your price range.

Here are some great options per Tripadvisor:

  • Hampton Inn & Suites is about 8.7 miles from Six Flags Great Adventure - (Robbinsville 153 West Manor Way, Robbinsville, NJ 08691)
  • Hampton Inn East Windsor is about 9.6 miles from Six Flags Great Adventure - (384 Monmouth Street, East Windsor, NJ 08520)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Hamilton is about 11 miles from Six Flags Great Adventure - (960 US Highway 130, Hamilton, NJ 08690)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Hamilton is about 11.2 miles from Six Flags Great Adventure - (800 US Highway 130, Hamilton, NJ 08690)
  • Hampton Inn Cranbury is about 13.1 miles from Six Flags Great Adventure - (1261 S. River Road, Cranbury, NJ 08512)
What is Six Flags?

Six Flags is an American theme park headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

The park was first founded in the 60s, with its first location in Texas called Six Flags Over Texas.

The name 'Six Flags' comes from Texas having been governed by six nations, including Spain, France, Mexico, the Republic of Texas, the US, and the Confederate States of America, per San Jacinto Battle Monument and Museum.

The famous theme park is located in the US, Canada, and Mexico, prominently in the US.

Six Flags revealed in 2021 that it had over 28million visitors and a total revenue of $1,497million.

Where are other Six Flags located throughout the US?

As of August 2022, there are 23 Six Flags theme parks throughout the US, per The Family Vacation Guide.

Atlanta, Georgia

-Six Flags Over Georgia

-White Water Atlanta

Buffalo, New York

-Six Flags Darien Lake

Chicago, Illinois

-Six Flags Great America

-Hurricane Harbor, Chicago

-Hurricane Harbor, Rockford

Dallas, Texas

-Six Flags Over Texas

-Hurricane Harbor, Arlington

Houston, Texas

-Hurricane Harbor, Splashtown

Lake George, New York

-Great Escape

Los Angeles, California

-Six Flags Magic Mountain

-Hurricane Harbor, Los Angeles

New Jersey

-Six Flags Great Adventure

-Hurricane Harbor, New Jersey

New England

-Six Flags New England

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

-Frontier City

-Hurricane Harbor, OK

Phoenix, Arizona

-Hurricane Harbor, Phoenix

San Francisco, California

-Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

-Hurricane Harbor Concord

San Antonio, Texas

-Six Flags Fiesta Texas

St. Louis, Missouri

-Six Flags St Louis

-Six Flags America

