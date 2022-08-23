ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thirsty Thursday? Quench It At Dimensional

By now you've seen that I enjoy trying all the different local eats, brews, and beverages our Midwest area has to offer. And I have got to say! Iowans make some pretty killer brews! Fast forward to today; I was finally gonna spend that Christmas gift card to Dimensional Brewing Company (I know it's almost September; BTW Thanks Mike).
DUBUQUE, IA
DRA Outlines Possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island

A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
DUBUQUE, IA
One Injured in Sunday Morning Shooting in Downtown Dubuque

Shooting crimes continue to occur in the Key City, with the Dubuque Police Department responding to an early Sunday morning shooting at approximately 5:20 am in the 1800 block of Central Avenue. Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon stated that officers responded to the call. Unfortunately, at least one person...
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center is a Necessary Haven for Heroes

In July, I spent time at Kwik Stop on JFK Road and the BP on East 16th Street helping collect donations for the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. The consistent presence at these events was Jim Wagner, the center's founder, who turned his garage-operation into a full-blown brick-and-mortar organization that now lives on Kerper Boulevard.
DUBUQUE, IA
Bownanza On The Mountain At Sundown Mountain

Bownanza On The Mountain is coming to Sundown Mountain Resort on Friday September 23rd and Saturday September 24th, bringing with it the BIGGEST 3D archery party in Iowa! This exciting two-day 3D archery event is sponsored By Gator Outdoors and Travel Dubuque. You can enjoy 30 targets between two on-the-mountain courses. There will also be a children’s archery practice range. Throughout the weekend you can partake in primitive camping, a night shoot, chairlift rides, food trucks, industry archery vendors, a money shoot contest, live music, and more! Swing in and see the Working Class Bowhunter Podcast in action on Saturday, September 24th!
ASBURY, IA
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop

How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
DUBUQUE, IA
Killer Clowns Make Horror Movie on Rural Jo Daviess County Farm

Previously, I've written about my adventures upon returning to the Tri-states. I'm finding a never-ending list of intriguing people, places, and things to do. I've shared the story of meeting one such character, Bob Farster. You may recall him as the unique guy with the online show Back Roads Bars and who recently hosted a fantastic concert with Whey Jennings and The Chitlins on his Jo Daviess County Farm.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend

The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
FARLEY, IA
Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library

I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
DUBUQUE, IA
Discounted Trees Available to Dubuque Residents

Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
DUBUQUE, IA
Pigs = Bacon, Could They Also Equal Milk?

There is only one thing to call this, I stumbled down the rabbit hole this morning doing some show and promo prep stuff and found an interesting article (Well interesting to me). You see, I grew up on a pig farm in Monticello, IA. And in the many years of my youth, I never once thought about the possibility of milking those hogs. Yes, that was the subject of this article from the MSN rabbit tunnel, which links back to a series of letters published by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, entitled "Why Don't We Drink Pig Milk".
MONTICELLO, IA
Forget Me Not, Though I May Forget You: Walk To End Alzheimers

Alzheimer’s. A miserable disease for all involved. Unfortunately, I can say I have, and have had, family members that suffer/ed with this form of dementia, as well as other forms, on both sides of my family. It is a strange and sickening feeling to watch someone gradually forget you and most things, while they also slowly lose themselves. I can not imagine the toll it takes on a spouse, although I did witness it. It is a sad and numbing disease, but there is always hope; and you can be a part of providing it.
DUBUQUE, IA
McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video

Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
DUBUQUE, IA
