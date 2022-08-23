Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
ktbb.com
Tyler road work project starts this week
TYLER — Contractors have a five day project set up. Crews expect to get busy on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North Broadway Avenue to West Gentry Parkway Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area, follow directions of the crews, and obey all traffic signs. Drivers can expect road closures and lane closures.
ktbb.com
Seal coat work set in Tyler, weather permitting
TYLER — Contractors will be doing seal coat work on Briarwood Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tyler, weather permitting. Work is planned on Briarwood Road from Loop 323 to Cascades Boulevard Saturday from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. Crews expect to get busy on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North Broadway Avenue to West Gentry Parkway Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area, follow directions of the crews, and obey all traffic signs. Drivers can expect road closures and lane closures.
ktbb.com
Officials identify pedestrian killed in wreck
TYLER – Officials have identified a pedestrian who died following a Tyler crash Friday on South Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive. According to our news partner KETK, Cristian Vavich, 35, of Tyler, was walking across Broadway from the area of Whataburger when a Toyota truck swerved in an attempt to miss him “but was unable to,” according to police. The crash was initially called in around 5:45 a.m., and officials said Vavich was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the case remains under investigation.
ktbb.com
Smith County road projects update
TYLER — Several Smith County road projects were recently completed using bond funding. About 2.6 miles of County Road 178 (Old Palestine Road), outside of Flint, was widened, cement treated and asphalt overlaid. Texana Land & Asphalt was the contractor. A photo of CR 178 after construction can be seen at left. Officials say several residential streets just west of the city of Tyler were also improved using bond funding. Work to County Roads 1162 (Indian Drive and Choctaw Drive), 1188, and 1241 (Larry Lane and Ronald Road) was recently completed and included about two miles of roads. The contractor was True Roads Construction, LLC. Both projects came in under budget, according to a news release.
ktbb.com
“Hog heaven”: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. According to our news partner KETK, Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” until the start of Greater Longview Soccer Association games in order to get them ready for play. Meanwhile on Facebook, Longview Parks & Rec and the City of Longview are going back and forth on the post delivering pig puns. “This post will age like fine swine,” commented the City of Longview’s Facebook page. “We never sausage a good comment,” Longview Parks & Recreation page replied.
ktbb.com
East Texas housing market cooling down
TYLER – Over the last few years, the housing inventory hasn’t kept up with demand. According to our news partner KETK, a new house listing would receive multiple offers in just hours, most above asking price, but now the market has flipped. “The housing market definitely is slowing down,” said Luis Torres, Senior Business Economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Economy expert Luis Torres with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas says the housing market during the pandemic was on a roll. “The major driver of seeing such a hot housing market during the pandemic, was historical low mortgage rates that we show during that period,” said Torres. He spoke at UT Tyler recently about why he thinks interest and mortgage rates rising are now causing the market to cool off.
