The Toronto musician Jordaan Mason has been making roiling, experimental folk songs for just about two decades now. Today, they’re announcing a new album called Rewrite The Words Again, their first full-length in four years following 2018’s Earth To Ursa Major. It’s their first album billed as Jordaan Mason & Their Orchestra, and Mason began to piece it together a couple years ago after reaching out to the Berlin musician Marlene Bellissimo. That collaboration led Mason to expand their project, hence the Orchestra designation, and Rewrite The Words Again also features contributions from Ryan Doyle, Diane Cluck, AJJ’s Sean Bonnette, and more.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO