Pullman, WA

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case

PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
PALOUSE, WA
