IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Volunteer Firefighters From Around Whitman County Called To Wildfire West Of St. John
Every fire department in Whitman County is being dispatched to a wildfire burning West of St. John. The blaze is in the area of Texas Lake and Jordan-Knott Roads. A wildfire last week torched nearly 8,000 acres in that same area of Northwest Whitman County outside Ewan.
City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case
PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
