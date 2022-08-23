Read full article on original website
Lake County Flash, Aug. 26, 2022
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about 4-H Food Booth Returns to Round-Up with Extended Hours, Exciting Changes for Paisley Radio, "In a Landscape" Classical Concert in Fort Rock, and Campbell Cove's First Annual 9-Pin Shootout.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
mybasin.com
Illegal Grow Site in Klamath County
Klamath Falls News
$22 Million in black market pot destroyed
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, Ore. The property was believed to be a producer of black market marijuana.
Klamath Falls man dead after single vehicle crash
Klamath County, Ore. — One person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Friday morning in Klamath County. At approximately 8:11 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. A preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver...
Illegal grow site found near Bonanza
Klamath County officials seize nearly $22 million worth of illegal marijuana plants
Klamath Falls News
Commentary: Organized Crime in Klamath County
Commentary by, Chris Kaber, Klamath County Sheriff. Organized Crime; that is what we are up against. The laws of Oregon are specific when they define that term and it includes two or more individuals conspiring to engage in criminal activity as a significant source of income or to aid or abet the violation of criminal laws; to include cannabis production and distribution.
KCSO Makes Marijuana Bust In Beatty Area
Tuesday August 23, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies served search warrants on two illegal marijuana grow locations in the area of Yainax Dr and Pinina Circle north of Beatty, OR. Deputies oversaw the destruction of both grow locations. Both locations had a combined total in excess of 1400...
KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
